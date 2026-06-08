Luong Quoc Doan re-elected President of Vietnam Farmers’ Union for 2026–2031 term

Hanoi (VNA) – Luong Quoc Doan was re-elected President of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union for the 2026–2031 tenure at the first meeting of its Central Committee held on June 8 following the union’s ninth National Congress, which concluded in Hanoi the same day.



The congress unveiled the 85-member Executive Board after two days of discussions.



Alongside Doan, four vice presidents were re-elected – Phan Nhu Nguyen, Pham Tien Nam, Bui Thi Thom and Nguyen Xuan Dinh.



In his closing remarks, Doan said the congress completed its agenda in a spirit of democracy, responsibility and consensus.



Delegates adopted key documents, including the report of the eighth-term Central Committee, amendments to the union’s charter, performance reviews of the previous leadership, and the resolution of the ninth National Congress for the 2026–2031 period.



The newly elected Executive Board, representing more than 10 million union members and farmers nationwide, was tasked with leading the implementation of the congress resolution. Doan said the congress documents reflected the aspirations of farmers nationwide while outlining development orientations, goals, tasks and targets for the coming term.



The documents align with the resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, strategic resolutions of the Politburo and Resolution No. 46-NQ/TW on improving the quality and effectiveness of the union’s activities in the new period.



The congress agreed on major directions for the new term, setting out five overarching goals, 11 key targets, six groups of tasks and solutions, and four breakthrough priorities.



The union will continue strengthening its organisation, renewing its operations and enhancing its role in representing and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of farmers. It will also contribute to Party-building, strengthen the political system, promote international integration and expand people-to-people diplomacy.



A key focus will be building a modern, comprehensively developed farming class characterised by self-reliance, resilience and ambition, while encouraging farmers to play a greater role in agricultural and rural economic development and new-style rural area construction.



Doan said the congress marked a new stage for the union and the farmers’ movement, opening fresh opportunities to contribute to national development. He called on union officials, members and farmers nationwide to uphold the spirit of “Solidarity – Democracy – Breakthrough – Cooperation – Development” and work together to successfully implement the congress resolution./.

VNA