Economic diplomacy – A focus of Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul's Vietnam visit

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will lead a high-level government and business delegation to Hanoi from June 8–9 on a visit expected to build on the momentum in bilateral ties following the recent visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, according to Rachada Dhnadirek, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office.



According to Rachada, PM Anutin will hold talks with Vietnamese leaders and meet Thai companies operating in Vietnam as both countries are seeking to translate diplomatic goodwill into practical cooperation projects.



The Thai delegation comprises key economic ministers, senior government officials, military leaders, and representatives of more than 10 leading Thai firms investing in Vietnam.



Cabinet members joining the trip include Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun; Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Paradorn Prissananantakul; Minister of Defence Lt Gen Adul Boonthumjaroen; Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul; Minister of Energy Akanat Promphan; and Minister of Industry Varawut Silpa-archa.



The composition of the delegation reflects Thailand’s focus on trade, investment, energy, tourism, industry, logistics, and private-sector cooperation.



The spokesperson said that the visit aims to identify areas that can be advanced immediately with Vietnam, including trade expansion, investment promotion, logistics connectivity, clean energy, food security, and human resource development. The government has said cooperation should go beyond documents and meetings and translate into work plans, projects, and results that people and businesses in both countries can see.



Thailand and Vietnam have set a target of raising bilateral trade to 25 billion USD, while Thai Government data showed the current two-way trade at around 24 billion USD. The two countries have also agreed to pursue cooperation under the “Three Connects” strategy, encompassing supply-chain connectivity, local-economy connectivity, and sustainable-development strategy connectivity.



During the two-day visit, in addition to meetings with Vietnam’s senior political leaders, PM Anutin will meet representatives of Thai businesses investing in Vietnam to explore ways to support business expansion and tap new opportunities in one of ASEAN’s most dynamic manufacturing and consumer markets.



On June 9, PM Anutin will attend the opening ceremony of the third ASEAN Future Forum at the Melia Hanoi Hotel.



Rachada said this will be the first time a Thai prime minister has attended the forum in person, reflecting Thailand’s emphasis on the platform and its close relationship with Vietnam./.

VNA