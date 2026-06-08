Cambodian Prime Minister arrives in Hanoi for official visit, ASEAN Future Forum 2026

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet arrived in Hanoi on the morning of June 8, beginning an official visit to Vietnam and participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026, taking place from June 8 to 9 at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.



The Cambodian PM and his entourage were welcomed at Noi Bai international airport by Minister of Industry and Trade Le Manh Hung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan and Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu. Cambodian Ambassador to Vietnam Touch Sopharath was also present at the airport.



Accompanying the Cambodian PM are his spouse Dr Pich Chanmony Hun Manet, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina, Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul, Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra, Minister of Tourism Huot Hak, Minister of Public Works and Transport Peng Ponea, among other senior officials.



The visit comes as the two countries are actively implementing strategic directions agreed upon by their senior leaders.



According to Spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang, Vietnam–Cambodia relations have continued to develop across a broad range of areas, while recent high-level exchanges have opened a new phase of qualitative development, laying the foundation for deeper and more reliable cooperation.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu said the visit by PM Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet is expected to create fresh momentum for bilateral relations, helping to further deepen practical and effective cooperation between the two countries and contributing to peace and stability in the region.



He noted that the most significant highlight of bilateral ties has been the strong growth in economic, trade and investment cooperation.



Looking ahead to the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the diplomat expressed his hope that Vietnam and Cambodia would strengthen economic connectivity, develop transport and logistics infrastructure, promote border economic cooperation, and expand collaboration in emerging areas such as digital transformation and the green economy./.

VNA