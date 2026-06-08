Politics

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 reflects Vietnam’s proactive, constructive role in ASEAN: Chinese scholar

Professor Xu Liping described the ASEAN Future Forum as a tangible contribution by Vietnam to the regional grouping, demonstrating the country’s sense of mission and responsibility as an emerging middle power.

Professor Xu Liping, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Science (CASS), speaks to the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondent in Beijing. (Photo: VNA)
Professor Xu Liping, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Science (CASS), speaks to the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondent in Beijing. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The ASEAN Future Forum 2026 (AFF 2026), scheduled to take place in Hanoi on June 9– 10 under the theme “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred Development”, reflects Vietnam’s increasingly proactive and constructive role in ASEAN, according to a Chinese scholar.

The forum was first proposed by Vietnam at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Indonesia in September 2023. Following its successful editions in 2024 and 2025, the initiative has gained broad support from ASEAN member states and the international community, with a large number of ideas and recommendations discussed at the forum later incorporated into ASEAN Summit documents.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Professor Xu Liping, Director of the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies at the National Institute of International Strategy under the Chinese Academy of Social Science (CASS), said this year’s gathering marks the third time Vietnam has hosted the forum, highlighting its growing role as a proactive and constructive contributor to ASEAN’s development.

He said the ASEAN Future Forum addresses contemporary issues related to the bloc’s future development. By bringing together world leaders, representatives of research institutions and business executives, the forum provides fresh perspectives and practical solutions to current challenges facing ASEAN.

He described the initiative as a tangible contribution by Vietnam to the regional grouping, demonstrating the country’s sense of mission and responsibility as an emerging middle power.

Commenting on the key topics expected to dominate discussions, including ASEAN resilience and solidarity, conflict prevention initiatives and the application of artificial intelligence (AI), Xu said these issues closely align with the bloc’s most urgent development priorities.

He elaborated that strengthening ASEAN solidarity and resilience is particularly important at a time of intensifying competition among major powers. For ASEAN members, avoiding entanglement in geopolitical rivalry while preserving regional cohesion remains a major challenge to each country.

The scholar also highlighted the importance of advancing conflict prevention initiatives to help maintain peace and stability across the region.

Regarding AI, Xu said ASEAN faces a range of challenges in harnessing the emerging technology. Addressing these issues, particularly the broader social impacts of AI, will require collective wisdom from ASEAN member states./.

VNA
#Hội nhập quốc tế #ASEAN Future Forum 2026 #ASEAN #Vietnam's role in ASEAN #ASEAN Summit #Professor Xu Liping #NQ 59-BT Vietnam ASEAN
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

International integration

Related News

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 to advance ASEAN community-building process

Vietnam hopes the forum will continue to demonstrate its role as an active and responsible member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), contributing to regional affairs and advancing the Party and State’s foreign policy and international integration strategy.

See more

The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association opens in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

9th National Congress of Vietnam Farmers’ Union opens in Hanoi

During the past tenure, with the Party’s leadership, effective State management and support from ministries, sectors and businesses, farmers nationwide overcame numerous challenges and achieved important accomplishments, VNFU President Luong Quoc Doan said.

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (R) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane exchanges a cooperation agreement between their respective ministries for the 2026–2030 period under the witness of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA).

Vietnam, Laos sign cooperation agreement to enhance financial management capacity for 2026–2030

The agreement was one of four cooperation documents exchanged during the Lao PM’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam, reflecting the determination of the two Parties, States, as well as ministries, and sectors of the two countries to further consolidate, strengthen and deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in official talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during the former's official visit to Thailand on May 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand further bolster 50-year ties

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, Vietnam-Thailand ties have expanded steadily in both breadth and depth. The two countries enjoy strong political trust and close relations between their leaders and people. This has provided a solid foundation for deeper cooperation across all channels, including state, government, parliamentary, business, local-level and people-to-people exchanges.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri and Isra Sunthornvut, deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Hanoi, June 7 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand political parties seek closer ties

The Communist Party of Vietnam and the Democrat Party of Thailand will further enhance their ties, contributing to the consolidation of the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the two countries' people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone review the Guard of Honor of the Vietnam People's Army (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on September 5, 1962, the two nations have maintained close and enduring ties, demonstrating unwavering solidarity and mutual support in their respective causes of national construction and defence.

Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão arrives in Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport on June 7 afternoon, beginning his official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste PM arrives in Hanoi for official visit, 3rd ASEAN Future Forum

Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão's official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 7–10 is expected to elevate the close, substantive and effective relationship between Vietnam and Timor-Leste to a new level, in line with the interests of both nations and their people, while contributing to the building of a united, inclusive and resilient ASEAN.

Party General Secretary To Lam (L) meets with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on December 1, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos foster great friendship, strategic cohesion

Vietnam and Laos will continue to stand together, share strategic interests, support each other’s development and coordinate closely in addressing common challenges. The Vietnam–Laos relationship remains an invaluable legacy and an exceptional model of international cooperation and shared development in the new era.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão of Timor-Leste on May 7, 2026 on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste PM’s official visit to strengthen traditional friendship

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão’s official visit to Vietnam and participation in the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum from June 7 to 10, 2026, is considered a highly significant event, particularly for Timor-Leste’s integration process as a newly admitted ASEAN member and for the future development of the ASEAN Community.