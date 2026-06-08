Politics

PM Hun Manet's presence in ASEAN Future Forum reflects Cambodia's high regard for Vietnam: expert

An expert of the Cambodian Centre for Regional Studies (CCRS) said PM Hun Manet’s visit demonstrates Cambodia’s desire to further strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in both bilateral and multilateral aspects while continuing to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful mechanisms and in the spirit of good neighbourliness.

Him Raksmey, Executive Director of the Cambodian Centre for Regional Studies (CCRS), talks to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)
Him Raksmey, Executive Director of the Cambodian Centre for Regional Studies (CCRS), talks to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Phnom Penh (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi reflects the strong relationship between the two countries and demonstrates Cambodia’s high evaluation of Vietnam’s initiatives and contributions to regional and international forums, particularly in the ASEAN Community-building process.

The assessment was made by Him Raksmey, Executive Director of the Cambodian Centre for Regional Studies (CCRS), in an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Phnom Penh.

The third ASEAN Future Forum, scheduled to take place on June 9–10, is a major international gathering attended by numerous senior ASEAN leaders.

According to Raksmey, the event will provide an opportunity for regional leaders to discuss a wide range of issues, including traditional and non-traditional security challenges, as well as emerging security concerns amid continous changes in both the regional and global landscape.

Under a statement issued by Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on June 7, PM Hun Manet, during his official visit to Vietnam from June 8 to 9, is expected to attend and address the forum, with a focus on trade, investment and regional economic cooperation.

Raksmey said the Cambodian leader is likely to address current regional and international developments while underscoring the importance of ASEAN cooperation in maintaining stability and responding to challenges such as major-power competition, the global economic slowdown and energy security concerns.

The expert also noted that PM Hun Manet is expected to reaffirm the importance of a rules-based international order, adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter and ASEAN, and the peaceful settlement of disputes without the use or threat of force.

He added the PM’s visit demonstrates Cambodia’s desire to further strengthen cooperation with Vietnam in both bilateral and multilateral aspects while continuing to resolve outstanding issues through peaceful mechanisms and in the spirit of good neighbourliness.

At a time of increasing regional and global uncertainty, he said, stronger Vietnam – Cambodia cooperation carries significant importance to regional stability and shared development.

Speaking to the VNA on the occasion, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu affirmed that Vietnam highly values PM Hun Manet’s participation and remarks at the forum, viewing them as a meaningful contribution to the success of the event and a reflection of the two countries' mutual support in multilateral cooperation.

The ambassador expressed confidence that the Cambodian leader’s address will offer practical perspectives on key regional issues, including economic resilience, connectivity, energy security, digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation, while contributing to the implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045./.

VNA
#Vietnam Cambodia relations #Cambodian Prime Minister #Hun Manet #ASEAN Future Forum #Cambodian Centre for Regional Studies #NQ 59-BT Cambodia Vietnam
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