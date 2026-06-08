Politics

9th National Congress of Vietnam Farmers’ Union opens in Hanoi

During the past tenure, with the Party’s leadership, effective State management and support from ministries, sectors and businesses, farmers nationwide overcame numerous challenges and achieved important accomplishments, VNFU President Luong Quoc Doan said.

The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association opens in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)
The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association opens in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) for the 2026–2031 tenure officially opened in Hanoi on June 8, with the participation of nearly 600 delegates representing more than 10 million farmers and union members nationwide.

Attending the event were Politburo members: National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai.

Also present were former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former NA Chairpersons Nguyen Van An, Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; and former Politburo member and former Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong.

Reporting on the first working day of the congress, Vice President of the eighth-term VNFU Central Committee Bui Thi Thom said delegates elected a 14-member Presidium, a three-member Secretariat and a nine-member delegate eligibility verification board. They also adopted the congress agenda and working regulations, and discussed draft congress documents and amendments to the VNFU Charter.

In his opening remarks, VNFU President Luong Quoc Doan highlighted the proud tradition of Vietnam’s farmers and the union. Under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, farmers have remained steadfast in following the Party, demonstrating patriotism, self-reliance and a strong aspiration for development while making significant contributions to national liberation, construction and defence.

He noted that during the past tenure, with the Party’s leadership, effective State management and support from ministries, sectors and businesses, farmers nationwide overcame numerous challenges and achieved important accomplishments.

Efforts to strengthen the union system were implemented comprehensively, while organisational restructuring and personnel arrangements were carried out effectively in line with the new organisational model. Most key targets were fulfilled or surpassed, and advisory work on mechanisms and policies yielded notable results, including the Prime Minister’s approval of four major projects aimed at promoting innovation in union activities and farmers’ movements.

The union’s activities continued to be renewed in a practical and effective direction. Patriotic emulation movements were widely promoted, helping improve farmers’ political awareness, professional capacity and production skills. Farmers’ potential and internal resources were further unleashed, while their material and spiritual lives gradually improved. The role of farmers as the central force in rural development has been increasingly affirmed.

vnanet-farmer2.jpg
Delegates attend the 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association. (Photo: VNA

The congress is reviewing achievements and shortcomings of the past tenure, drawing lessons, and setting directions, objectives, tasks and solutions for 2026–2031. Delegates will also consider amendments to the VNFU Charter, discuss the performance review report of the eighth-term VNFU Central Committee, and elect an Executive Board of the ninth VNFU Central Committee.

Presenting a report on the implementation of the eighth congress resolution, Standing Vice President Phan Nhu Nguyen said 16 of the 18 targets set for the tenure had been met or exceeded, including six that surpassed planned goals.

Over the past five years, the union established 2,419 new chapters, 11,708 professional farmers’ groups and 3,230 farmers’ clubs, attracting nearly 475,000 new members. It provided training for almost 204,000 outstanding farmers and exemplary agricultural producers.

In support of new-style rural area development, farmers donated more than 530ha of land, contributed over 4.6 million work days, and helped build or repair more than 3,500km of rural roads and irrigation canals. The union also established 11,725 environmental protection models and expanded financial support programmes, with the Farmers Support Fund’s outstanding loans exceeding 5.8 trillion VND (220.1 million USD) and entrusted credit reaching 200 trillion VND.

Under the motto “Solidarity – Democracy – Breakthrough – Cooperation – Development”, the congress aims to build a strong VNFU, promote farmers’ role as the main actors and the centre of agricultural development, the rural economy, and new-style rural area development, and inspire aspirations for a prosperous, strong, civilised, and happy country in the new era.

The congress is expected to adopt 11 principal targets for 2026–2031 term, including ensuring that 100% of officials and members are educated about the Party’s guidelines and policies, the State’s laws and policies, and the union’s resolutions and directives; recruiting at least 500,000 new members; establishing 25,000 new farmers’ groups and 2,500 professional farmers’ branches; and providing consultation and support to at least 18,000 farmers’ groups and 3,000 professional farmers’ branches engaged in the production, processing and trading of safe agricultural products and food./.

VNA
#Việt Nam - Kỷ nguyên mới #Vietnam Farmers’ Union #outstanding farmers #safe agricultural products
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Related News

Delegates vote to approve the congress's agenda Photo: VNA)

9th National Congress of Vietnam Farmers’ Union convenes in Hanoi

The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) for the 2026–2031 term aims to build a strong VNFU, promote farmers’ role as the main actors and the centre of agricultural development, the rural economy, and new-style rural area development, and inspire aspirations for a prosperous, strong, civilised, and happy country in the new era.

See more

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (R) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane exchanges a cooperation agreement between their respective ministries for the 2026–2030 period under the witness of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA).

Vietnam, Laos sign cooperation agreement to enhance financial management capacity for 2026–2030

The agreement was one of four cooperation documents exchanged during the Lao PM’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam, reflecting the determination of the two Parties, States, as well as ministries, and sectors of the two countries to further consolidate, strengthen and deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam in official talks with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul during the former's official visit to Thailand on May 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand further bolster 50-year ties

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, Vietnam-Thailand ties have expanded steadily in both breadth and depth. The two countries enjoy strong political trust and close relations between their leaders and people. This has provided a solid foundation for deeper cooperation across all channels, including state, government, parliamentary, business, local-level and people-to-people exchanges.

Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Le Minh Tri and Isra Sunthornvut, deputy leader of Thailand’s Democrat Party, Hanoi, June 7 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Thailand political parties seek closer ties

The Communist Party of Vietnam and the Democrat Party of Thailand will further enhance their ties, contributing to the consolidation of the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the two countries' people and for peace, stability and prosperity in the region.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone review the Guard of Honor of the Vietnam People's Army (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese PM hosts welcome ceremony for Lao counterpart

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on September 5, 1962, the two nations have maintained close and enduring ties, demonstrating unwavering solidarity and mutual support in their respective causes of national construction and defence.

Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão arrives in Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport on June 7 afternoon, beginning his official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste PM arrives in Hanoi for official visit, 3rd ASEAN Future Forum

Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão's official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) from June 7–10 is expected to elevate the close, substantive and effective relationship between Vietnam and Timor-Leste to a new level, in line with the interests of both nations and their people, while contributing to the building of a united, inclusive and resilient ASEAN.

Party General Secretary To Lam (L) meets with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane on December 1, 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos foster great friendship, strategic cohesion

Vietnam and Laos will continue to stand together, share strategic interests, support each other’s development and coordinate closely in addressing common challenges. The Vietnam–Laos relationship remains an invaluable legacy and an exceptional model of international cooperation and shared development in the new era.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung meets with Prime Minister Xanana Gusmão of Timor-Leste on May 7, 2026 on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines (Photo: VNA)

Timor-Leste PM’s official visit to strengthen traditional friendship

Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão’s official visit to Vietnam and participation in the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum from June 7 to 10, 2026, is considered a highly significant event, particularly for Timor-Leste’s integration process as a newly admitted ASEAN member and for the future development of the ASEAN Community.