Thai Prime Minister arrives in Hanoi for official visit, attendance at ASEAN Future Forum

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister of Thailand Anutin Charnvirakul arrived in Hanoi on June 8 morning, beginning an official visit to Vietnam and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) 2026 from June 8 - 9, at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Le Minh Hung.



Welcoming the Thai delegation at Noi Bai International Airport were Nguyen Dinh Khang, member of the Party Central Committee and Minister for Ethnic and Religious Affairs; Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Anh Tuan; and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung.



Accompanying PM Anutin are his spouse Thananon Charnvirakul; Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow; Deputy PM and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas; Deputy PM and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun; Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Paradorn Prissananantakul; Minister of Defence Lt Gen Adul Boonthumjaroen; Minister of Tourism and Sports Surasak Phancharoenworakul; Minister of Energy Akanat Promphan; and Minister of Industry Varawut Silpa-archa; Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya; and other officials.



The year 2026 holds special significance as Vietnam and Thailand celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. The visit by PM Anutin takes place just 10 days after the official visit to Thailand by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam.



According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung, the visit serves as a clear demonstration of the importance the Thai Government attaches to further advancing bilateral friendship and cooperation following the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in May 2025.



Meanwhile, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Urawadee Sriphiromya described bilateral cooperation as being closer than ever before.



Urawadee highlighted the vigorous implementation of the two countries’ “Three Connects” strategy, which focuses on linking supply chains in sectors such as petrochemical refining, agriculture, machinery manufacturing and electronic components; strengthening connections between businesses and localities in both countries; and aligning sustainable development strategies.



She noted that bilateral cooperation is expanding beyond traditional industries, with both sides exploring new opportunities in semiconductors and digital economy./.

VNA