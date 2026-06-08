Politics

Vietnam, Laos pledge close coordination to effectively implement high-level agreements

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung appreciated the Lao delegation’s participation and remarks at the symposium, saying they reflect the importance attached by both sides to the relations between the two Parties as well as the two countries, and their shared commitment to implementing high-level agreements.

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and Bounleua Phandanouvong, member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, meet in Hanoi on June 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and Bounleua Phandanouvong, member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, meet in Hanoi on June 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung on June 7 received Bounleua Phandanouvong, member of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations, who is in Vietnam to attend the symposium on the role of political parties in building the ASEAN Community within the framework of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026.

Trung highly appreciated the Lao delegation’s participation and remarks at the symposium, saying they reflect the importance attached by both sides to the relations between the two Parties as well as the two countries, and their shared commitment to implementing high-level agreements.

The Lao official commended the initiative to organise the symposium, expressing confidence that it would help strengthen cooperation and solidarity among political parties across Southeast Asia. He reaffirmed that the Lao Party and State consistently value and prioritise the Vietnam – Laos special solidarity.

The two sides welcomed the positive development of cooperation between the Party Committee of Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Lao Commission for External Relations, particularly following the signing of their cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period.

They agreed to maintain close coordination in effectively implementing high-level agreements between Vietnam and Laos, as well as key bilateral projects. Both sides also pledged to make thorough preparations for upcoming high-level visits, exchanges and major bilateral cooperation mechanisms.

In addition, they agreed to coordinate the organisation of the upcoming theoretical seminar between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, while continuing to work closely together and support one another at regional and international forums, particularly within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The officials further agreed to coordinate preparations for activities marking the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam – Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in 2027, further strengthening and deepening the bilateral special solidarity in a more substantive and effective manner./.

VNA
#Vietnam Laos high-level agreements #Le Hoai Trung #Bounleua Phandanouvong #ASEAN Future Forum 2026 #Vietnam – Laos relations Laos Vietnam
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