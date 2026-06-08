Politics

Vietnamese Prime Minister hosts official welcome ceremony for Cambodian counterpart

The visit, PM Hun Manet’s second official trip to Vietnam since taking office, is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations, enhance practical cooperation and contribute to regional peace, stability and ASEAN Community-building efforts.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet review the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet review the guard of honour of the Vietnam People's Army. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted an official welcome ceremony on June 8 morning for Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, who is on an official visit to Vietnam and attending the third ASEAN Future Forum in Hanoi from June 8–9.​

The visit, PM Hun Manet’s second official trip to Vietnam since taking office, is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations, enhance practical cooperation and contribute to regional peace, stability and ASEAN Community-building efforts.​

Vietnam and Cambodia established diplomatic relations on June 24, 1967. Over nearly six decades, the two countries have cultivated a close and enduring friendship forged through shared struggles for national independence and continued cooperation in national construction and development.

The two sides have consistently worked to strengthen their traditional friendship and good neighbourliness. Vietnam has attached great importance to its relationship with Cambodia and the solidarity among Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, while Cambodia has continued to promote cooperation between the two Parties, Governments and the people of the nations.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) welcomes Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet. (Photo: VNA)

Since 2005, the two countries have advanced their ties under the framework of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability”. The political and diplomatic relationship has remained the cornerstone of the bilateral relations, underpinning expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors.​

Economic, trade and investment ties have become a major driving force for practical cooperation and are expected to remain a central focus through 2030. Vietnam is Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner and second-largest export market. Bilateral trade has averaged around 10 billion USD annually in recent years, reaching 11.3 billion USD in 2025.​

Defence and security cooperation continues to serve as another key pillar of the relationship, with collaboration growing increasingly substantive. The two countries have also maintained close coordination at regional, sub-regional and international forums, while cooperation in education, transport, culture, healthcare and telecommunications has continued to expand.

The Cambodian leader’s visit and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum are expected to provide fresh impetus for bilateral cooperation across all fields, particularly as Vietnam and Cambodia are preparing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2027.​

Following the welcome ceremony, the two PMs led their respective high-level delegations to the official talks to review recent cooperation outcomes and discuss future directions for the bilateral relationship. They will also witness the exchange of several cooperation documents.

The two leaders also toured a photo exhibition featuring the countries, people and longstanding friendship between Vietnam and Cambodia. The exhibition was jointly organised by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency./.

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