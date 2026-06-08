Cambodian Prime Minister’s visit to inject fresh momentum into Vietnam-Cambodia ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet will pay an official visit to Vietnam and attend the third ASEAN Future Forum on June 8–9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

The trip, which marks the Cambodian leader’s second official trip to Vietnam since taking office as Prime Minister, is expected to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties and contribute to regional peace, stability and ASEAN Community-building.



Six decades of sound friendship, cooperation



Vietnam and Cambodia established diplomatic relations on June 24, 1967. Over nearly six decades, the friendship and solidarity between the two countries have been fostered and strengthened through their struggles for national independence and their continued cooperation in national development.



Both sides have consistently attached importance to strengthening bilateral relations. Since 2005, their leaders have guided cooperation under the framework of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability”, helping deepen ties across all sectors.



Political and diplomatic ties remain the cornerstone of the partnership. The two countries maintain regular high-level exchanges and bilateral cooperation mechanisms. In particular, the annual high-level meeting between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Politburo and the Standing Board of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee has become a distinctive mechanism that reinforces political trust and long-term strategic coordination.



During General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s state visit to Cambodia on February 6, 2026, leaders of the two countries reaffirmed their determination to open a new phase of cooperation, with political ties serving as the foundation for broader collaboration. They also pledged closer coordination in maintaining political stability, safeguarding national security and enhancing economic connectivity.



At the meeting of the leaders of the ruling parties of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos held the same day in Phnom Penh, the three sides agreed to strengthen solidarity, maintain regular consultations and coordinate closely to protect their legitimate interests while preserving a peaceful and stable environment for development.



The two countries have also maintained important cooperation mechanisms, including the 21st meeting of the Joint Committee on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technical Cooperation in Siem Reap in December 2025 and the 13th Conference on Cooperation and Development of Border Provinces in Phnom Penh in November 2025.



Defence and security cooperation remains a key pillar of the relationship. The two sides have expanded collaboration in combating transnational crime, cybercrime, drug trafficking, human trafficking and online fraud, contributing to peace and stability in both countries and the wider region.



Beyond bilateral mechanisms, Vietnam and Cambodia work closely together within ASEAN, the United Nations and Mekong sub-regional frameworks, supporting regional peace, stability and development.



Economic, trade, investment remain key cooperation pillar



Economic, trade and investment cooperation has emerged as a major driver of bilateral relations and is expected to remain a priority through 2030. Vietnam is currently Cambodia’s third-largest trading partner and second-largest export market. Two-way trade has averaged around 10 billion USD annually in recent years, reaching 11.3 billion USD in 2025. The figure exceeded 5 billion USD in the first four months of 2026, up 8% year-on-year. The two countries aim to raise bilateral trade to 20 billion USD.



Vietnam is also among Cambodia’s leading investors, with 223 valid projects worth nearly 3 billion USD, ranking fifth among foreign investors in the country. Major Vietnamese enterprises, including Metfone, THACO AGRI and Angkor Milk, continue to operate successfully and contribute to Cambodia’s socio-economic development.



Tourism cooperation has also expanded rapidly. Nearly 700,000 Cambodian visitors travelled to Vietnam in 2025, making Cambodia Vietnam’s sixth-largest source market. Meanwhile, more than 1.22 million Vietnamese tourists visited Cambodia, the highest among all foreign visitor markets. These exchanges provide a strong foundation for broader economic cooperation.



Other areas, including education and training, transport, culture, healthcare and telecommunications, have also seen growing collaboration. Exchanges between mass organisations and localities, together with educational and cultural programmes, have strengthened mutual understanding, particularly among younger generations.



Promoting bilateral ties in new period



PM Hun Manet’s visit comes as both countries implement strategic directions agreed by key leaders during General Secretary Lam’s February visit to Cambodia. It also follows a series of high-level exchanges, including visits by senior Vietnamese officials to Cambodia and meetings between Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Prime Minister Hun Manet on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines in May 2026.



According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Minh Vu, the visit is expected to create new momentum for bilateral relations, particularly as the two countries prepare to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027.



During the visit, the Cambodian leader is expected to deliver an address at the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, pay courtesy calls on Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and hold talks with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung. The two PMs are also expected to witness the signing of a number of cooperation agreements between the two countries.



Vu expressed confidence that Hun Manet’s participation in the forum would contribute practical perspectives on regional resilience, economic connectivity, energy security, AI governance, digital transformation and innovation, while supporting implementation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.



The success of the visit and Cambodia’s contributions to the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 are expected to enhance the standing of both countries and underscore their active and responsible roles in ASEAN Community-building and the promotion of regional peace and prosperity./.