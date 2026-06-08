Culture - Sports

Vietnam's booth draws crowds at Seoul world food festival

This year, the Vietnamese booth emerged as one of the festival’s highlights thanks to its combination of traditional cuisine and folk-cultural activities.

Visitors explore international food booths at the 18th Seongbuk Nurimasil World Food Festival in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore international food booths at the 18th Seongbuk Nurimasil World Food Festival in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – Vietnam's booth attracted a large number of visitors at the 18th Seongbuk World Food Festival Nurimasil held in Seoul on June 7 under the theme “Tastes of the Earth”.

The annual multicultural event, organised by Seoul’s Seongbuk district, brought together food, arts and cultural experience booths from countries and territories around the world. The festival also featured a variety of Korean cultural performances, creating a vibrant and colourful atmosphere.

This year, the Vietnamese booth emerged as one of the festival’s highlights thanks to its combination of traditional cuisine and folk-cultural activities.

Three signature Vietnamese dishes, including fried spring rolls, "banh mi" and "banh xeo" (Vietnamese savoury pancakes) were introduced to visitors. With their distinctive flavours and authentic preparation methods, the dishes attracted many Korean diners and international visitors eager to learn more about Vietnamese culinary culture.

The bamboo dragonfly-making experience proves a major attraction at the 18th Seongbuk Nurimasil World Food Festival in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)

The bamboo dragonfly-making experience proves a major attraction at the 18th Seongbuk Nurimasil World Food Festival in Seoul. (Photo: VNA)

In addition to the food showcase, a traditional bamboo dragonfly-making activity proved especially popular. Guided by volunteers, many Korean families and children assembled, painted and tested the balance of the handmade toys on their fingertips. Visitors expressed admiration for the creativity and craftsmanship behind the simple yet unique Vietnamese folk toy.

Vietnam’s active participation and strong presence at the 18th Seongbuk World Food Festival Nurimasil helped promote the country’s image, people and cultural identity to international audiences while fostering cultural exchanges and strengthening ties between the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea and local residents./.​

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #18th Seongbuk World Food Festival Nurimasil #food festival #Vietnamese dishes #Vietnamese culinary culture #NQ 80-BT Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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