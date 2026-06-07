“Ao dai” shines at colourful celebration of Vietnamese culture in Europe

Hanoi (VNA) – The final round of the “Mrs Ao Dai Europe 2026” pageant took place at the central theatre in Karlovy Vary, the Czech Republic in the evening of June 6 with the participation of a large number of Vietnamese expatriates and international guests, creating a vibrant celebration of Vietnamese culture in the heart of Europe.



The event formed part of the Vietnamese Culture, Cuisine and Ao dai Festival in the Czech Republic, bringing together 22 contestants from across Europe.



More than a competition honouring the beauty, intellect and confidence of overseas Vietnamese women, it also served to preserve and promote traditional cultural values, with the “Ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional long dress) – a symbol of elegance and national identity – continuing to flourish within Vietnamese communities throughout Europe.



A highlight of the programme was the attendance of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš who visited Vietnamese cultural and culinary exhibition booths, demonstrating his interest in the Vietnamese community and cultural exchanges between the two countries.



In his opening remarks, Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam stressed that the pageant is not only a platform to celebrate the beauty of Vietnamese women but also a cultural bridge contributing to stronger friendship and mutual understanding between the people of Vietnam and the Czech Republic. He described ao dai as a symbol of Vietnamese beauty, resilience and identity that has been preserved through generations.



The ambassador also highlighted the important role played by the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic as a bridge connecting the two countries and cultures. Through hard work, successful integration and respect for local values, the community has made significant contributions to the host country’s economic, cultural and social life. He expressed confidence that events such as the pageant would further strengthen community ties, promote cultural diversity, mutual respect and solidarity both regionally and globally.



Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam thanked local authorities, organisers, artists, volunteers and contestants for making the meaningful event possible. He noted that the contestants were not only shining on stage but also serving as “cultural ambassadors”, bringing the image of Vietnam and ao dai closer to international audiences.



Representing local authorities, Karlovy Vary Governor Petr Kubis praised the organisation of the event in the city, describing it as evidence of harmonious coexistence among communities.



He noted that the local Vietnamese community had made valuable contributions and served as an important bridge in bilateral relations, while also contributing to the region’s socio-economic development. More than 7,000 Vietnamese currently live in Karlovy Vary out of a population of around 250,000. Cultural exchange activities such as the pageant help strengthen mutual understanding and community cohesion.



In his congratulatory remarks, Hoang Dinh Thang, member of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front and President of the Union of Vietnamese Associations in Europe, commended the organisers for maintaining a culturally rich event that helps unite Vietnamese communities abroad and promote the image of Vietnam and its people worldwide.

He affirmed that the Vietnam Fatherland Front will continue accompanying overseas Vietnamese as part of the great national unity bloc.

The final night opened with an ao dai performance themed “Towards the South”, followed by evening gown and talent competitions. Organisers also presented subsidiary awards, including Miss Media, Miss Talent, Miss Congeniality and Most Popular Contestant, while naming five Charity Ambassadors and nine additional award winners.



From the preliminary round, judges selected the Top 16 contestants, followed by the Top 8 who advanced to the question-and-answer round that determined the highest titles.



At the conclusion of the competition, the two prestigious crowns were awarded to Nguyen Thuong Thuy from Finland, winner of the Mrs Ao Dai Europe (under 44) title, and Vu Ngan Ha from the Czech Republic, winner of the Mrs Ao Dai Europe (over 45) title.



As the event drew to a close in the sparkling atmosphere of the spa city of Karlovy Vary, the graceful ao dai once again provided an emotional highlight, blending Vietnamese tradition with the rhythm of modern European life.



The event not only celebrated the beauty of Vietnamese women but also helped strengthen the bridge of friendship between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, while further promoting Vietnamese cultural values to the international community./.