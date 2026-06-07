Culture - Sports

Vietnam win two golds at Asian beach rowing championships

Vietnam's beach rowing team made a dream debut at the 2026 Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Championships in Thailand, returning home with two golds, one silver and one bronze.

Vietnam claim two golds at Asian beach rowing championships (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam claim two golds at Asian beach rowing championships (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's beach rowing team made a dream debut at the 2026 Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Championships in Thailand, returning home with two golds, one silver and one bronze.

Competing in the continental event for the first time, the Vietnamese rowers wasted no time making their mark. Hoang Vu Kieu Loan struck gold in the women's U19 single sculls (W1x), while Ngoc Minh Chau and Nguyen Thi Ngoc Anh powered to victory in the women's U16 double sculls (W2x).

Ngoc Minh Chau claimed silver in the women's U16 single sculls (W1x), with Nguyen Thi Anh Tho adding bronze in the women's open single sculls (W1x).

The medals underscore the rapid progress of Vietnam's beach rowing, a discipline that has received focused investment only in recent years but is already producing encouraging international results.

With beach rowing set to debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, the strong showing boosts Vietnam's hopes of competing on the sport's biggest stage.

Backed by a long coastline and favourable natural conditions, Vietnam is well positioned to develop beach rowing further. The success in Thailand highlights the promise of the country's young athletes and marks another step forward for Vietnamese rowing on the Asian stage./.

VNA
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