Vietnam, Laos sign cooperation agreement to enhance financial management capacity for 2026–2030

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane exchanged a cooperation agreement between their respective ministries for the 2026–2030 period under the witness of the countries’ Prime Ministers.



The exchange took place following talks between Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on the afternoon of June 7.



The agreement was one of four cooperation documents exchanged during the Lao PM’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam, reflecting the determination of the two Parties, States, as well as ministries, and sectors of the two countries to further consolidate, strengthen and deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.



The pact builds on the achievements of the previous 2021–2025 period and aligns closely with the bilateral cooperation agreement between the two governments for 2026–2030, as well as the Vietnam–Laos governmental cooperation plan for 2026. It reaffirms the strong commitment of the Vietnamese ministry to accompanying and supporting its Lao counterpart in enhancing financial management capacity, thereby contributing to Laos’ socio-economic development and international integration efforts.



Under the agreement, the two ministries agreed to implement a comprehensive cooperation programme covering key areas, including strengthening institutional capacity, improving financial policy frameworks, enhancing the quality of human resources, upgrading facilities and professional equipment, and expanding exchanges of expertise and experience among officials from the financial sectors of both countries.



During the 2026–2030 period, Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance will continue to prioritise support for Laos in customs administration, taxation, treasury operations, state budget management, debt management, public asset management, procurement and other important financial fields. The two sides will also strengthen cooperation in education and professional training, including the provision of master's and doctoral scholarships for officials from the Lao ministry to study in Vietnam.



In addition, the two bodies will maintain regular high-level exchanges, promote professional cooperation among their respective departments and agencies, and encourage collaboration between local financial authorities, particularly those in provinces sharing the Vietnam–Laos border.



Cooperation activities will be implemented through a range of flexible formats, including exchange visits, expert deployments, training programmes, seminars, field studies, and both in-person and online cooperation mechanisms tailored to practical circumstances./.

VNA