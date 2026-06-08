☀️ Morning digest on June 8

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone held talks in Hanoi on June 7, during which they sought measures to further elevate bilateral ties to a new height and specify the “strategic cohesion” dimension in the Vietnam-Laos relations.



Welcoming PM Sonexay on his official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, PM Hung emphasised that this is the Lao leader’s first official overseas visit in his new term, vividly reflecting and further deepening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic connectivity between Vietnam and Laos. Read full story



- Vietnam’s government in the new term will continue working closely with Russia to advance bilateral cooperation across all sectors, while maximising the coordinating role of the Vietnam–Russia Intergovernmental Committee, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc said at the talks with his Russian counterpart Dmitry Chernyshenko on June 5 (local time).



Meeting in St. Petersburg, Tuc said the two countries should intensify efforts to effectively implement high-level agreements, deepen traditional areas of cooperation and expand collaboration into new sectors and projects. He stressed the importance of bringing economic, trade and investment ties in line with the strong political relationship between the two countries, in accordance with the directions set by their senior leaders and the aspirations of the people of both nations. Read full story



- The Presidium of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) has issued a nationwide appeal calling on citizens, government agencies, businesses and social organisations to participate in a campaign to protect the environment for a green, clean and beautiful Vietnam.



In the appeal, the VFF Central Committee's Presidium noted that environmental protection has been identified by the Party and State as a strategic priority. The 14th National Party Congress highlighted the need to harmonise economic, cultural and social development with environmental protection and improvements in living standards. Read full story



- The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) for the 2026–2031 term is being held at the National Convention Centre in Hanoi on June 7–8.



The congress has brought together 600 official delegates representing more than 10 million members and farmers nationwide. Read full story



- Vietnam’s industrial production maintained strong momentum in the first five months of 2026, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rising 9.1% year-on-year, the highest growth rate for the period in the past four years, according to the Ministry of Finance’s National Statistics Office (NSO).



The office reported that the IIP expanded across all 34 provinces and cities during the period. Strong growth in manufacturing and processing, along with electricity production and distribution, drove industrial expansion in many localities, while some areas recorded slower growth due to weaker performance in manufacturing, mining and power generation. Read full story



- Vietnam’s investment abroad surged 2.5 times year-on-year in the first five months of 2026, reflecting the growing confidence and international expansion of Vietnamese enterprises, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance.



During the period, Vietnam's 85 new overseas investment projects were granted investment registration certificates, with total ccapital reaching 760.8 million USD, up 2.8 times compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, 10 existing projects increased their registered capital by 33.8 million USD, down 18.7% year-on-year. Read full story



- Vietnam secured 7th place among 45 countries and territories at the 38th Asia Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO) 2026, earning one gold, two silver and four bronze medals and three certificates of merit.



The results gave the Vietnamese team the maximum number of medals allowed under the competition’s rules. Read full story./.

VNA