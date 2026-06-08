Vietnam’s pepper exports jump 21.7% in volume in five months

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Vietnam’s pepper exports brought home 789.2 million USD from 122,600 tons shipped in January through May, a 21.7% surge in volume and a 13.9% increase in value from a year earlier, according to the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association.



May shipments, however, totaled 25,180 tonnes worth 166.2 million USD, down 18.9% by volume and 13.9% by value from April, and 4.8% lower in volume from a year earlier. Major exporters reported declining shipments, underscoring a sector-wide pullback.



Exports to the US, the largest buyer, fell more than 19% from April but still accounted for over 23% of total shipments. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) held second place with steady demand. China’s imports slumped 66.8% to just 1,512 tonnes, driving the overall monthly decline. India, Germany, the Netherlands, Turkey and Thailand recorded considerable volumes, with Europe the most resilient region.



The five-month growth was propelled by robust shipments in the first quarter and early second quarter, fueled by improved demand from major markets against a backdrop of tight global supply. Despite May’s pullback, cumulative volumes signal sustained positive momentum.



The US remained the top market for the five months, taking nearly 30,000 tonnes, or 24.5% of all exports, a 30.2% hike from a year earlier, making it the biggest growth driver.



Asia remained the largest consuming region, importing 56,570 tonnes, or 46% of the total, up 24% year-on-year. China was the standout, with imports surging 145.4% to 14,636 tonnes, becoming the second biggest market. Thailand’s intake jumped 133.8% to 5,376 tonnes, while UAE demand held steady. India’s purchases tumbled 33.3%.



Exports to Europe reached 25,176 tonnes, up 5.1%. The Netherlands surged 51.6% on stronger re-export demand, while Germany fell 30.7%.



On the import side, Vietnam bought 8,745 tonnes of pepper valued at 49.8 million USD in May, up 7.4% in volume and 6% in value from April. In the first five months, imports soared 69% to 38,086 tonnes worth 217.8 million USD, up 60%.



Cambodia was the dominant supplier, providing 54.6% of imports, with volumes soaring 344.3% from a year earlier. Brazil accounted for 29.1%, though shipments slipped 3.4%. Indonesian imports fell 16%.



Cinnamon exports also expanded. Vietnam shipped 48,686 tonnes valued at 124.3 million USD in the five-month period, a 2% jump in volume and a 1% rise in value from a year earlier.



Asia took 67.8% of cinnamon exports, though that share was down 4% from a year earlier. India, the regional leader, saw 9.8% growth, while Bangladesh edged up 0.8%. The UAE and China slumped 32.5% and 38.7% respectively, reflecting weaker demand.



The America posted the strongest growth, surging 35% to 22.4% of total cinnamon exports. The US, the second largest market behind India, imported 6,892 tonnes, up 25.4%, helping offset Asian declines. Europe’s intake fell 15.5%, signaling tepid demand, while Africa rose 10.6%, small in scale but showing growth potential./.













VNA