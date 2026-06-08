Politics

Party official urges Farmers’ Union to drive innovation, place farmers at centre of development

Farmers must be regarded as the centre, key stakeholder, goal, and driving force of all activities of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, said Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union on June 8. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu speaks at the 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has called on the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) to accelerate reform and place farmers at the centre of all activities to meet the country’s development requirements in the new era.

Addressing the 9th National Congress of the VNFU for the 2026–2031 term in Hanoi on June 8, the official urged the organisation to continue renewing its structure, operational content and working methods to build an open, flexible, dynamic and innovative system closely connected with grassroots communities and responsive to farmers’ needs.

Reviewing the previous tenure, he noted that despite challenges posed by epidemics, natural disasters and climate change, Vietnamese farmers had demonstrated patriotism, solidarity, self-reliance and resilience to surmount every difficulty and reap significant results. Millions of successful farming households emerged while farmers continued to ensure national food security and help Vietnam maintain its position among the world’s leading agricultural exporters.

However, Tu acknowledged that shortcomings remain. The quality of farmers’ movements and union activities is uneven among localities, while communications and support for farmers have not always been timely or effective. Vocational training, consultancy and support services remain limited.

Agricultural production is still fragmented and small-scale, labour productivity remains low, and the application of high technology and digital transformation is slow. Meanwhile, recurring problems such as price declines despite bumper harvests and environmental pollution in some rural areas continue to pose challenges.

Stressing the targets on agriculture and rural development set in the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, he underlined the need to reform the mindset and working style of union officials, particularly at the grassroots level, while promoting administrative reform, digital transformation and the application of sci-tech advances. The union should also combat bureaucracy, formalism and achievement-driven practices.

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Party and State leaders pose for a group photo with the presidium and heads of delegations attending the congress. (Photo: VNA)

According to Tu, farmers must be regarded as the centre, key stakeholder, goal, and driving force of all union activities. He called on the VNFU to expand practical programmes that directly support agricultural production and improve rural livelihoods.

The union should help develop civilised and professional farmers with advanced production skills and support the development of cooperatives, value chains and linkages with processing industries and markets. Greater efforts are also needed to promote green livelihoods, digital agriculture and sci-tech applications to agricultural production.

He emphasised the importance of standardising production processes, improving product quality, traceability and food safety, and helping Vietnamese agricultural products meet stringent standards in regional and global markets.

The VNFU should also play a key role in encouraging farmers to preserve cultural values, promote environmental protection and build safe and liveable rural communities, Tu said, calling for the effective implementation of the national target programmes and Government-approved projects on collective economy development, safe agricultural production and the cultivation of exemplary farmers.

The official also urged the union to encourage farmers to participate in health insurance and voluntary social insurance schemes while supporting private-sector development in agriculture.

He stressed the need for closer coordination with socio-political organisations and those under the Vietnam Fatherland Front to carry out patriotic emulation movements and national campaigns. Regular dialogues with farmers should be maintained to better address their concerns and aspirations, he noted.

At the congress, delegates elected the ninth VNFU Central Commitee. Tu urged the newly elected members to strengthen solidarity and show more decisive and effective leadership to create breakthroughs in farmers’ movements and union activities./.

VNA
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