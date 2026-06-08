Politics

Vietnamese Prime Minister hosts welcome ceremony for Thai counterpart

The visit reflects the importance both sides attach to bilateral ties and their determination to further advance the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul at the welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung hosted a welcome ceremony in Hanoi on June 8 for his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul, who is in Vietnam for an official visit and participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum (AFF), scheduled for June 8–9.

Attending the ceremony were Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, among other senior officials of Vietnam.

The visit comes immediately after General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam’s official visit to Thailand from May 27-29, and takes place as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations (August 6, 1976–2026). It reflects the importance both sides attach to bilateral ties and their determination to further advance the Vietnam–Thailand Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations on August 6, 1976, cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand has expanded intensively and extensively. The two countries have maintained close relations and a high level of political trust between their leaders and people, providing a solid foundation for cooperation across all levels and channels.

Economic, trade and investment cooperation remains one of the most prominent pillars of bilateral relations. Thailand is Vietnam’s largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Two-way trade exceeded 22 billion USD in 2025, up around 10% from the previous year.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul review the Guard of Honour of the Vietnam People&apos;s Army at the welcome ceremony on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (left) and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul review the Guard of Honour of the Vietnam People's Army at the welcome ceremony on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

Beyond economic ties, defence and security cooperation has become increasingly substantive and in-depth. Tourism and people-to-people exchanges have also emerged as bright spots in bilateral relations. More than 20 pairs of localities from the two countries have established cooperative ties through memoranda of understanding.

The two countries maintain close coordination at regional and international forums, particularly within ASEAN, the United Nations, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, and Mekong sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.

Prime Minister Anutin’s official visit demonstrates Thailand’s high regard for bilateral relations and its commitment to further strengthening friendship and cooperation with Vietnam following the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025.

His attendance in the AFF also reflects Thailand’s support for ASEAN initiatives aimed at strengthening community-building efforts, promoting solidarity, and enhancing dialogue to address common regional challenges.

Following the welcome ceremony, the two Prime Ministers held talks to review bilateral cooperation and discuss directions for future collaboration and visited a photo exhibition on Vietnam–Thailand friendship jointly organised by the Government Office and the Vietnam News Agency./.

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