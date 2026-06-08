Multimedia

Videos

Da Nang fireworks festival lights up cultural heritage

On June 6 evening, the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026, themed “Heritage”, took place along the banks of the Han River, attracting large crowds of residents and visitors.

#Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026 #heritage #culture #Vietnam #Vietnamplus #Vietnam News Agency
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Vietnam's fireworks team performs during the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Heritage takes centre stage at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026

Vietnam's Z121 Vina Pyrotech impressed spectators at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 with a display deeply rooted in national identity. Using modern pyrotechnic technology, the team recreated the image of the palm tree, a symbol of the ancestral land of Phu Tho, before closing with a spectacular synchronised fireworks finale set to the iconic song Noi vong tay lon (Joining Hands Together), drawing enthusiastic applause from audiences.

Scenic views of Da Nang featured in the film "Love in Vietnam" (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2026 set to launch with expanded international focus

Through this coordinated effort, Da Nang aims to establish DANAFF not only as an annual film event but also as a distinctive cultural landmark, helping position the city as a reputable destination for regional film and cultural events and enhancing its international profile, Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Anh Thi, said.

See more

Young Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan boost ties to advance career

Young Vietnamese intellectuals in Japan boost ties to advance career

On June 7, the Vietnamese Professionals in Japan (VPJ) successfully organised the event “Smart Connections - Steady Steps Forward” in Tokyo, bringing together young Vietnamese people studying and working in Japan, particularly recent graduates seeking guidance as they begin their professional journeys.

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 advances peace, prosperity, and a people-centred vision

ASEAN Future Forum 2026 advances peace, prosperity, and a people-centred vision

This year’s theme reflects ASEAN’s need to act with greater unity, imagination, and practical ambition at a time of deep global uncertainty. It underscores the belief that ASEAN’s future must be shaped together - with peace as the foundation of regional stability, prosperity as the driver of sustainable development, and people at the center of regional cooperation.

Vietnam, Laos deepen cooperation, concretise strategic cohesion

Vietnam, Laos deepen cooperation, concretise strategic cohesion

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone held talks in Hanoi on June 7, during which they sought measures to further elevate bilateral ties to a new height and specify the “strategic cohesion” dimension in the Vietnam-Laos relations.

Border school helps preserve ethnic cultural heritage

Border school helps preserve ethnic cultural heritage

Amid the pace of modern life, the traditional cultural values of ethnic communities continue to be preserved and passed down in the border highlands of Pa Vay Su commune, in the northern province of Tuyen Quang. Through songs, dances and a growing passion for learning about their heritage, local students are helping keep their cultural identity alive.

Experts call for better credit allocation to support production

Experts call for better credit allocation to support production

As businesses seek additional resources to restore production, high interest rates and limited access to credit remain major challenges. To improve capital flows across the economy, experts recommend tightening control over credit directed to non-productive sectors while prioritising resources for industries that generate real economic value, thereby supporting sustainable growth.

Vietnam, Timor-Leste open new prospects for broader cooperation within ASEAN

Vietnam, Timor-Leste open new prospects for broader cooperation within ASEAN

On the occasion of the official visit to Vietnam and participation in the ASEAN Future Forum 2026 by Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão from June 7-10, Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Jakarta spoke with Beni Sukadis, Senior Coordinator at the Indonesian Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies (Lesperssi), about the significance of the visit.

Dong Ho folk paintings revived through technology, creativity

Dong Ho folk paintings revived through technology, creativity

Dong Ho folk paintings, known for their rustic palette of white “điệp” paper, bamboo leaves and red stone pigments, once captured the simple stories of rural Vietnamese life through traditional woodblock carving. However, for many young people today, this art form exists mainly in textbooks and museums. With the aim of bringing Dong Ho paintings closer to contemporary life, a project has been launched featuring a range of creative activities for young audiences.

Ho Chi Minh City ports move towards green era

Ho Chi Minh City ports move towards green era

With increasingly stringent international environmental standards and Vietnam’s commitment to net zero by 2050, the port system in the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh city is accelerating its transition towards greener infrastructure and digitalised management. This is seen as a key “passport” for Vietnamese maritime trade to maintain global competitiveness.

Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

Labour productivity key to double-digit growth: PM

Improving labour productivity is an urgent requirement and a major driver of Vietnam’s ambition to achieve double-digit economic growth in the new development phase, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said at a meeting with delegates to the 14th Vietnam Trade Union Congress in Hanoi on June 5.

Vietnam on right track to remove growth bottlenecks

Vietnam on right track to remove growth bottlenecks

The global economy has been hit by a series of major shocks in recent years, creating considerable pressure on highly trade-dependent economies such as Vietnam. As the Government pursues the ambitious goal of achieving double-digit growth, identifying both the country's strengths and internal constraints has become more important than ever.