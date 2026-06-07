Society

Heritage takes centre stage at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026

Vietnam's Z121 Vina Pyrotech impressed spectators at Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026 with a display deeply rooted in national identity. Using modern pyrotechnic technology, the team recreated the image of the palm tree, a symbol of the ancestral land of Phu Tho, before closing with a spectacular synchronised fireworks finale set to the iconic song Noi vong tay lon (Joining Hands Together), drawing enthusiastic applause from audiences.

Vietnam's fireworks team performs during the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnam's fireworks team performs during the second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The second competition night of the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival (DIFF) 2026, themed "Heritage," illuminated the Han River on June 6 as teams from Vietnam and France staged dazzling displays celebrating cultural and historical values.

French team Lux Factory POK 2.0 captivated spectators with "Heritage – Da Nang Shines," a performance portraying the city's cultural exchange and international integration. Vibrant bursts of colour, cascading silver effects and brilliant golden fireworks transformed the night sky into a tribute to heritage and the vitality of the central coastal city.

Vietnam's Z121 Vina Pyrotech impressed spectators with a display deeply rooted in national identity. Using modern pyrotechnic technology, the team recreated the image of the palm tree, a symbol of the ancestral land of Phu Tho, before closing with a spectacular synchronised fireworks finale set to the iconic song Noi vong tay lon (Joining Hands Together), drawing enthusiastic applause from audiences.

The evening also featured a riverside arts programme showcasing performances spotlighting Vietnamese, central Vietnamese and French cultures, adding depth to the festival's "Heritage" theme.

According to Meritorious Artist Quang Hao, director of Trung Vuong Theatre and artistic director of DIFF 2026, the event aims to promote Vietnam's rich cultural identity and the diverse heritage of the central region to international audiences.

Building on a successful opening night, DIFF 2026 continues to attract large crowds and boost Da Nang's summer tourism. This year's festival has also introduced AI-powered features through the Sun Paradise Land app, allowing visitors to create personalised digital postcards and stamps from their festival experiences.

The remaining competition nights will be held every Saturday, with Japan facing Italy on June 13 under the theme "Culture," Germany taking on Macao (China) on June 20 with "Creativity" and Australia meeting Portugal on June 27 under "Vision."

The grand finale is scheduled for July 11./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #heritage #Da Nang #firework #festival Da Nang
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