ASEAN Secretary-General highlights Vietnam’s agenda-shaping role through ASEAN Future Forum

Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN Future Forum (AFF) is steadily establishing itself as one of the region’s key strategic dialogue platforms, reflecting Vietnam’s increasingly proactive role in generating ideas, promoting cooperation and helping shape ASEAN’s strategic priorities, according to ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.



Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Jakarta ahead of the ASEAN Future Forum 2026, Kao Kim Hourn said the initiative, launched by Vietnam, has gradually built its own reputation and identity as a useful and practical channel for policy dialogue, contributing to policymaking, regional cooperation and the strengthening of ASEAN centrality in the regional architecture.



He described the forum as an important Vietnamese initiative aimed at advancing ASEAN diplomacy at both regional and global levels. Vietnam’s decision to host the event for a third consecutive year in 2026, following the success of the 2024 and 2025 editions, demonstrates its strong commitment to ASEAN Community building as well as efforts to enhance the bloc’s international standing.



According to the ASEAN Secretary-General, the forum is emerging as an important dialogue mechanism through which Vietnam plays a constructive role in promoting discussions on strategic regional issues. At a time of growing global uncertainty, ASEAN needs a stronger voice on international affairs while continuing to reinforce its central role in the regional architecture. Vietnam’s sustained support for the forum highlights its capacity to connect stakeholders, convene dialogue and facilitate discussions on long-term strategic challenges, he said.



The AFF was first proposed by Vietnam at the 43rd ASEAN Summit in Jakarta in September 2023 and held its inaugural edition in Hanoi in April 2024. From its first year, the forum attracted nearly 500 participants, including government leaders, policymakers, scholars, business representatives and international organisations, to discuss ASEAN’s future amid strategic competition, digital transformation, green growth and non-traditional security challenges.



Designed as an annual multistakeholder platform, the forum aims to foster open and substantive exchanges on ASEAN’s future while generating policy ideas and strengthening the bloc’s ability to adapt to regional and global changes.



On Vietnam’s role in ASEAN, Kao Kim Hourn said the country has consistently been an important, active and constructive member since joining the grouping in 1995. Over the past three decades, Vietnam has made significant contributions to regional peace, stability, prosperity, integration and ASEAN Community building.



He also praised Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, particularly its strong economic growth in recent years, noting that these successes have not only enhanced the country’s standing but also contributed to the region’s overall growth and resilience.



The ASEAN Secretary-General expressed his belief that Vietnam would continue to play an important role as the bloc begins implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its four accompanying strategic plans. Adopted by ASEAN leaders in Kuala Lumpur in 2025, the vision aims to build a resilient, innovative, dynamic and people-centred ASEAN over the next two decades.



With its current leadership and development achievements, Vietnam is well positioned to contribute across all three ASEAN pillars – the Political-Security Community, the Economic Community and the Socio-Cultural Community, he said.



He also highlighted Vietnam’s role in advancing regional connectivity. Major infrastructure projects underway in the country are expected to strengthen links between Vietnam and other ASEAN members while expanding economic connections with external partners, thereby supporting regional integration and development.



The theme of AFF 2026, “Shaping Our Future Together: Peace, Prosperity and People-Centred,” closely aligns with the spirit of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and reflects the bloc’s priorities across its political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars. The forum seeks to bring together governments, scholars, businesses, international organisations and young people to explore new solutions for the region’s future development.



From a regional perspective, Vietnam’s initiative in establishing and sustaining the forum demonstrates not only the responsibility of an active ASEAN member but also the evolution of its role in the bloc, from participation and contribution to proposing initiatives, facilitating dialogue and helping shape ASEAN’s strategic agenda.



According to Kao Kim Hourn, these efforts continue to reinforce Vietnam’s growing standing within ASEAN while contributing to greater unity, stronger cooperation and a more influential ASEAN amid profound regional and global changes./.

VNA