Business

Reference exchange rate rises 3 VND at week’s beginning

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,408 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,893 VND/USD.

The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,150 VND/USD on June 8. (Photo: VNA)
The daily reference exchange rate is set at 25,150 VND/USD on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,150 VND/USD on June 8, up 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,408 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,893 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up compared to the June 5 session.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,127 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,407 VND/USD, both up 3 VND from the previous session./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #commercial banks #reference exchange rate #USD/VND exchange rate
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

Aircraft at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi bets on aviation network to power economy

The capital’s newly approved master plan places aviation infrastructure at the centre of long-term economic development, with a second international airport and low-altitude transport network expected to reshape urban growth, logistics and high-tech industries.

Green SM Global CEO Nguyen Van Thanh and Haryana's Minister of Industries and Commerce Rao Narbir Singh, together with delegates, press the button to officially launch the service. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese electric taxi service launched in India

The launch of Green SM Limo in India further expanded the company’s international footprint and brought its all-electric mobility model and service standards, already established in several markets, to users in one of the world’s most dynamic economies.

At the Vietnam – Cambodia - Laos border trade connectivity conference (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos promote border trade connectivity

The Mekong Delta spans more than 40,500 sq.km, holds roughly 18 million people and shares a nearly 386km border with Cambodia, making it a key gateway to the Greater Mekong Sub-region. An Giang has emerged as a major agro-fisheries hub, with seaports and strategic trade hubs delivering maritime advantages and creating a seamless corridor to Cambodia and beyond.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the fifth Vietnam Fruit Week 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Fifth Vietnam Fruit Week 2026 opens in Dong Thap

Vietnam Fruit Week 2026 is being held simultaneously at GO!, Tops Market and mini go! supermarkets nationwide from June 4–7, offering discounts of up to 50% on dozens of fruit products, alongside promotional activities and livestream sales programmes.

Data from Batdongsan.com.vn shows that buyers purchasing apartments for short-term speculation now account for only around 4 per cent of the market. (Photo: VNS/VNA)

Hanoi apartment boom loses momentum

Hanoi’s once red-hot apartment market is showing clear signs of cooling, with slowing liquidity and cautious buyers forcing many short-term investors to retreat after years of rapid gains.

A corner of K-Med Expo 2026 in Ho Chi MInh City (Photo: K-Med Expo Vietnam)

RoK medical equipment firms eye stronger export to Vietnam

The K-Med Expo, organised annually since 2023 by KINTEX and the Korea Medical Devices Industry Association, attracts around 300 Korean medical device companies each year. For this year’s consultation conference, KOTRA invited about 100 buyers, including Vietnamese hospitals and medical equipment distributors, to meet with 71 Korean exhibitors.

Gemalink Port boasts the most modern infrastructure and equipment in the country and enjoys the most advantageous location within the Cai Mep - Thi Vai port cluster (Photo: VNA)

WB sees strong potential for Vietnam's double-digit growth goal

Vietnam is among those few emerging market economies where an immense array of reforms is currently unfolding, generating considerable excitement and optimism. The reforms that the Government has been pushing over the last two years are the most significant since the Doi Moi (Renewal) era – a comprehensive, fast-paced reorganisation and restructuring of the state that could be potentially transformative if implemented well.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Nam Duong has a meeting with Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister for International Cooperation Samar Al-Ahdal in Cairo on June 4 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Egypt step up implementation of comprehensive partnership

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Nam Duong had a meeting with Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister for International Cooperation Samar Al-Ahdal in Cairo on June 4 to discuss measures aimed at advancing bilateral relations following the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Partnership in August 2025.

VinFast reports record sales for new-generation VF 8

VinFast reports record sales for new-generation VF 8

Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast on June 4 announced it had received 12,728 orders for the new-generation VF 8 premium D-segment electric SUV during an eight-day early reservation campaign running from May 27 to June 3, 2026.