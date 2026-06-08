Reference exchange rate rises 3 VND at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,150 VND/USD on June 8, up 3 VND from the last working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,408 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,893 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also went up compared to the June 5 session.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,127 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,407 VND/USD, both up 3 VND from the previous session./.



VNA