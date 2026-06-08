☕ Afternoon briefing on June 8

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has called for a fundamental shift in mindset and vision in marine development in the new period, stressing the need for a broader vision that views the sea not merely as an economic resource but as a strategic national development space.



He made the request while chairing a meeting in Hanoi on June 8 with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and relevant agencies on the review of Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW, issued by the Party Central Committee on October 22, 2018, on Vietnam’s sustainable marine economy development strategy to 2030, with a vision to 2045. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane exchanged a cooperation agreement between their respective ministries for the 2026–2030 period under the witness of the countries’ Prime Ministers.



The exchange took place following talks between Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on the afternoon of June 7. Read full story



- The Government has issued a resolution directing ministries, ministry-level agencies, and provincial and municipal authorities to continue implementing socio-economic development tasks and solutions in a serious, coordinated and effective manner, in line with the related resolutions, conclusions and directives of the Party Central Committee, the National Assembly, the Government and the Prime Minister.



In Resolution No. 148/NQ-CP on the Government’s regular meeting for May 2026, agencies were instructed to review tasks scheduled for completion in June and the second quarter of 2026 and focus resources on ensuring their timely and effective execution. Read full story



- Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu has called on the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU) to accelerate reform and place farmers at the centre of all activities to meet the country’s development requirements in the new era.



Addressing the 9th National Congress of the VNFU for the 2026–2031 term in Hanoi on June 8, the official urged the organisation to continue renewing its structure, operational content and working methods to build an open, flexible, dynamic and innovative system closely connected with grassroots communities and responsive to farmers’ needs. Read full story



- Leaders across ASEAN member states gathered in Hanoi on June 8 for the ASEAN Cities Leader Conference 2026 held under the theme 'Driving the future through smart, sustainable and connected cities” as part of the 3rd ASEAN Future Forum hosted by Vietnam.



In his opening speech, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang emphasised that the presence of delegates at the event reflects ASEAN’s spirit of solidarity, cooperation, and shared aspiration to build sustainable, prosperous, and people-centred cities. He noted that ASEAN is among the world’s most dynamic regions, where rapid urbanisation has turned cities into key hubs of economic growth, innovation, and regional connectivity. Read full story



- Vietnam's booth attracted a large number of visitors at the 18th Seongbuk World Food Festival Nurimasil held in Seoul on June 7 under the theme “Tastes of the Earth”.



The annual multicultural event, organised by Seoul’s Seongbuk district, brought together food, arts and cultural experience booths from countries and territories around the world. The festival also featured a variety of Korean cultural performances, creating a vibrant and colourful atmosphere. Read full story./.



VNA