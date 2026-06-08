Vietnamese Embassy in Israel urges citizens to enhance safety measures

Tel Aviv (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on June 8 morning issued a notice urging the Vietnamese community in the country to remain vigilant and strictly follow local security instructions as the security situation continues to evolve in a complex manner.



According to the embassy's announcement, tensions between Israel and Iran escalated further overnight on June 7 and into the morning of June 8 after Iran launched missiles toward Israel and Israel carried out retaliatory strikes against several targets in Iran. The risk of additional attacks involving missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or other means remains present.



In response to these developments, the Israeli Home Front Command raised the alert level and placed the entire country under a status of “restricted activity,” effective from 10:00 p.m. on June 7 until 8:00 p.m. on June 8 (local time), with the possibility of further adjustments depending on the security situation.



Under the new regulations, all educational activities, including in-person classes, online learning, examinations, and extracurricular activities, have been suspended.



Large public gatherings are restricted, workplaces may operate only if employees have access to protected spaces within the required response time, and beaches have been temporarily closed for safety reasons.



The embassy noted that public transportation systems and Ben Gurion Airport are currently operating normally; however, the situation may change rapidly depending on security developments. Vietnamese citizens planning to travel, especially by air, are advised to check information directly with airlines, transportation service providers, and relevant authorities before departure.



The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel continues to closely monitor the situation and maintain communication with community representatives and local authorities. As of now, it has not recorded any Vietnamese citizens being physically harmed as a result of the recent security developments.



The embassy recommended that Vietnamese nationals regularly follow alerts and instructions issued by the Israeli Home Front Command; install and use the official Home Front Command warning application; and immediately move to a safe room or shelter when air raid sirens sound. They should avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from areas considered unsafe or at risk of unsafety.



In case of urgent consular assistance, Vietnamese citizens may contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel through the following emergency hotlines: +972 50 878 3373 or +972 55 502 5616.



The embassy also urged members of the Vietnamese community to remain calm, refrain from sharing unverified information, and proactively take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of themselves and their families./.

VNA