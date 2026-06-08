Politics

Vietnamese Embassy in Israel urges citizens to enhance safety measures

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel recommended that Vietnamese nationals regularly follow alerts and instructions issued by the Israeli Home Front Command; install and use the official Home Front Command warning application; and immediately move to a safe room or shelter when air raid sirens sound. They should avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from areas considered unsafe or at risk of unsafety.

A video footage released by the Houthi forces in Yemen shows a hypersonic missile being launched from a secret location in Yemen toward targets in Israel. Photo: Xinhua/VNA.
A video footage released by the Houthi forces in Yemen shows a hypersonic missile being launched from a secret location in Yemen toward targets in Israel. Photo: Xinhua/VNA.

Tel Aviv (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel on June 8 morning issued a notice urging the Vietnamese community in the country to remain vigilant and strictly follow local security instructions as the security situation continues to evolve in a complex manner.

According to the embassy's announcement, tensions between Israel and Iran escalated further overnight on June 7 and into the morning of June 8 after Iran launched missiles toward Israel and Israel carried out retaliatory strikes against several targets in Iran. The risk of additional attacks involving missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or other means remains present.

In response to these developments, the Israeli Home Front Command raised the alert level and placed the entire country under a status of “restricted activity,” effective from 10:00 p.m. on June 7 until 8:00 p.m. on June 8 (local time), with the possibility of further adjustments depending on the security situation.

Under the new regulations, all educational activities, including in-person classes, online learning, examinations, and extracurricular activities, have been suspended.

Large public gatherings are restricted, workplaces may operate only if employees have access to protected spaces within the required response time, and beaches have been temporarily closed for safety reasons.

The embassy noted that public transportation systems and Ben Gurion Airport are currently operating normally; however, the situation may change rapidly depending on security developments. Vietnamese citizens planning to travel, especially by air, are advised to check information directly with airlines, transportation service providers, and relevant authorities before departure.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Israel continues to closely monitor the situation and maintain communication with community representatives and local authorities. As of now, it has not recorded any Vietnamese citizens being physically harmed as a result of the recent security developments.

The embassy recommended that Vietnamese nationals regularly follow alerts and instructions issued by the Israeli Home Front Command; install and use the official Home Front Command warning application; and immediately move to a safe room or shelter when air raid sirens sound. They should avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from areas considered unsafe or at risk of unsafety.

In case of urgent consular assistance, Vietnamese citizens may contact the Vietnamese Embassy in Israel through the following emergency hotlines: +972 50 878 3373 or +972 55 502 5616.

The embassy also urged members of the Vietnamese community to remain calm, refrain from sharing unverified information, and proactively take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of themselves and their families./.

VNA
#Vietnamese Embassy in Israel #Vietnamese community #security instructions #security situation #complex developments Israel
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondents in Jakarta. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN Secretary-General highlights Vietnam’s agenda-shaping role through ASEAN Future Forum

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn described the forum as an important Vietnamese initiative aimed at advancing ASEAN diplomacy at both regional and global levels. Vietnam’s decision to host the event for a third consecutive year in 2026, following the success of the 2024 and 2025 editions, demonstrates its strong commitment to ASEAN Community building as well as efforts to enhance the bloc’s international standing.

Leaders across ASEAN member states gather in Hanoi on June 8 for the ASEAN Cities Leader Conference 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi promotes ASEAN urban cooperation toward smart, sustainable development

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang emphasised that the presence of delegates at the event reflects ASEAN’s spirit of solidarity, cooperation, and shared aspiration to build sustainable, prosperous, and people-centred cities. He noted that ASEAN is among the world’s most dynamic regions, where rapid urbanisation has turned cities into key hubs of economic growth, innovation, and regional connectivity.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

New mindset, vision necessary in marine development: Top leader

The sea should not be viewed solely as an area for resource exploitation or sectoral economic development. It must be recognised as a strategic national development space where economic growth, national defence, security, science and technology, and international integration converge, said Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

The 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Association opens in Hanoi on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

9th National Congress of Vietnam Farmers’ Union opens in Hanoi

During the past tenure, with the Party’s leadership, effective State management and support from ministries, sectors and businesses, farmers nationwide overcame numerous challenges and achieved important accomplishments, VNFU President Luong Quoc Doan said.

Vietnamese Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan (R) and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane exchanges a cooperation agreement between their respective ministries for the 2026–2030 period under the witness of Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and his visiting Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Hanoi on June 7, 2026. (Photo: VNA).

Vietnam, Laos sign cooperation agreement to enhance financial management capacity for 2026–2030

The agreement was one of four cooperation documents exchanged during the Lao PM’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam, reflecting the determination of the two Parties, States, as well as ministries, and sectors of the two countries to further consolidate, strengthen and deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.