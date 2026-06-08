Spouses of Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian, Thai PMs tour Hanoi’s Temple of Literature

Hanoi (VNA) - Spouse of the Vietnamese Prime Minister Dao Thi Bich Thuy, together with Vandara Siphandone, spouse of the Lao PM; Pich Chamony, spouse of the Cambodian PM; and Thananon Niramit, spouse of the Thai PM, visited the Temple of Literature in Hanoi on June 8, within the framework of their official visit to Vietnam.

Thuy expressed her pleasure at meeting the spouses of the Lao, Cambodian and Thai PMs, affirming her belief that the activity not only offers a window into each other’s countries, people and cultures, people, and cultures, but also nurture the friendship, closeness, and trust among the four nations.

She noted that the four neighbours share a rich Southeast Asian cultural space, with a strong emphasis on family, hospitality, community solidarity and humanitarian values. These shared traits foster a natural affinity and bring their people closer and closer.

Friendship and cooperation among Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand have been growing across multiple fields over the past years. Beyond efforts by leaders and relevant agencies, people-to-people exchanges and cultural connectivity activities have played an important role in fostering understanding, trust and mutual affection.

Madame Dao Thi Bich Thuy and foreign guests tour the Temple of Literature (Photo: VNA)

The spouses were briefed on the history, layout and architecture of the Temple of Literature, a special national heritage site considered the cradle of Vietnam’s education system and a symbol of the country’s nearly-thousand-year tradition of learning and reverence for teachers.

At the Thai Hoc House inside the temple, they toured the installation art space “Garden of Laureates” crafted from traditional handmade materials, including bamboo, “do” paper, conical hats and rattan. The space merges past and present, turning the historic venue into a gathering point for generations who treasure Vietnamese history and culture.

They then met artisans and tried traditional crafts, including painting patterns on conical hats, hand embroidery and observing silk weaving. These hands-on activities offered a deeper look at Vietnam’s craftsmanship, artisan skills and the enduring vitality of cultural values passed down through generations.

The guests praised the host’s warm and heartfelt reception, saying the visit gave them a clearer understanding of Vietnamese hospitality, culture, spirit of learning and distinctive regional identities, thus further deepening solidarity and closeness among the four nations.

Thuy hoped that the goodwill built through such exchanges would deepen mutual understanding, bolster cultural connectivity and lay a firm foundation for friendly ties between Vietnam and its neighbours./.

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