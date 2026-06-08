Politics

Vietnamese NA Chairman lauds legislative ties with Cambodia

The Vietnamese legislature always supports the further deepening of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries, said National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Thanh Man met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Hanoi on June 8, on the occasion of the latter’s official visit and attendance at the third ASEAN Future Forum.

Chairman Man congratulated Cambodia on its major achievements under the sound reign of King Norodom Sihamoni, the direct and comprehensive leadership of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) headed by its President Hun Sen, and the Cambodian Government led by Prime PM Hun Manet, along with oversight by the NA and Senate and the unity of the Cambodian people.

He expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the two PMs’ talks, particularly the suggested practical measures to concretise orientations and agreements reached by leaders of the two Parties and States during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s state visit to Cambodia and co-chairing of the high-level meetings between the two and three Parties in February 2026.

The Vietnamese NA always supports the further deepening of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries, he said.

PM Hun Manet, in reply, praised Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and voiced confidence that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam headed by Party General Secretary and State President Lam, Vietnam would achieve its two centennial development goals. He also lauded cooperation between the two legislatures in recent years, which has made active contributions to overall ties.

He expressed profound gratitude to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for their steadfast and effective support to Cambodia under all circumstances, particularly in helping Cambodia escape the genocidal regime of Pol Pot in the past as well as in its current national construction and development. He also commended Vietnam’s cooperation in improving workforce quality and ensuring social welfare, including practical and effective health care for those in border areas.

The Cambodian Government always enables Cambodians of Vietnamese origin to settle down their lives and serve as a bridge of bilateral friendship, he said.

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At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

The two leaders welcomed the substantive progress in bilateral ties, with numerous concrete results across various fields. Political trust has deepened, national defence-security ties remain close and mutually beneficial, and economic and trade links stand out, with both sides seeing a 20 billion USD trade target as entirely feasible. Education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges have also grown more diverse and dynamic.

Both sides agreed to have their parliaments support stronger economic connectivity through enhanced infrastructure links spanning roads, waterways, air routes and border gates to spur trade, investment, sustainable development, and people-to-people exchanges. They also pledged to tighten coordination against cross-border crime, particularly online fraud, to safeguard a borderline of peace, stability, cooperation, and development.

The two leaders spoke highly of growing cooperation between Cambodia’s Senate and NA and Vietnam’s legislature, especially regular meetings between top lawmakers on the sidelines of multilateral forums, which have strengthened their solidarity and friendship. They vowed to further deepen parliamentary coordination through exchanges of high-ranking delegations, and between specialised committees, friendship groups, young and female lawmakers, as well as joint work at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Francophone Parliamentary Assembly, and other inter-regional cooperation mechanisms.

They underscored the historical value of bilateral ties and reaffirmed the need to promote broad outreach, especially among youth, on the significance and shared responsibility of preserving the traditional friendship between the two Parties and countries, ahead of next year’s 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties to be marked by meaningful activities./.

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