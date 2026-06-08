Senior Party official receives representatives of Southeast Asian political parties

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu received heads of delegations from political parties of Southeast Asian countries in Hanoi on June 8.

The guests are in Vietnam to attend a symposium on the role of political parties in building the ASEAN Community within the framework of the third ASEAN Future Forum 2026.



On behalf of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders, Tu warmly welcomed the delegations and thanked them for their goodwill and support for the CPV. He said such sentiments vividly reflected the friendship between regional political parties and the CPV and Vietnam, providing encouragement for the country on its construction and development path.

He stressed that the participation and contributions of regional political parties at the symposium demonstrated their responsible role in shaping the future of ASEAN and the ASEAN Community. He reaffirmed that the CPV always attaches importance to and wishes to expand relations with political parties worldwide, including those in Southeast Asia, for the sake of peace, stability, development and prosperity in each country and across the region.

Representatives of the participating parties thanked the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their warm welcome. They spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and its positive contributions to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

The guests welcomed the frank and open discussions held at the symposium, noting that the CPV’s initiative in organising the event was both timely and practical. The forum provided an opportunity for regional political parties to exchange views on issues of common concern, including trust-building, governance, national development, ASEAN cooperation and the realisation of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

They emphasised that dialogue among political parties would help strengthen mutual understanding, build trust and facilitate the sharing of governance and development experience, thereby creating an additional channel for regional connectivity and contributing to peace, stability and sustainable development.

The delegates also expressed their hope that the dialogue mechanism would be maintained in the future, alongside stronger exchanges and cooperation among ASEAN political parties to deepen relations among member states and reinforce ASEAN solidarity.

Tu called on regional political parties to increase information exchanges on developments in their respective parties and countries, share experience in Party building, governance and national development, and uphold solidarity, respect for differences, dialogue, cooperation and consensus. He also stressed the importance of adhering to ASEAN’s fundamental principles and international law to maintain a peaceful, stable environment conducive to gional development and contribute to building a united, resilient, innovative and sustainably developed ASEAN Community./.

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CPV, ASEAN, political parties, ASEAN Community