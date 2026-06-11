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Vietnam, Türkiye seek stronger local economic connectivity

Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha has visited Bursa province, one of the country’s leading industrial and commercial hubs, aiming to boost cooperation between localities of Vietnam and Türkiye.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha and Bursa Governor Erol Ayyildiz. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha and Bursa Governor Erol Ayyildiz. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha has visited Bursa province, one of the country’s leading industrial and commercial hubs, aiming to boost cooperation between localities of Vietnam and Türkiye.

During the visit, Ambassador Ha had working sessions with Bursa Governor Erol Ayyildiz, Provincial Administrator Şahin Biba, and Vice Chairman of the Bursa Chamber of Industry and Commerce Cüneyt Şener to discuss measures to enhance cooperation between Bursa and Vietnamese localities.

Located in northwestern Türkiye, Bursa was the first capital of the Ottoman Empire and is now among the country’s most developed provinces. Renowned for its rich historical and cultural heritage, Bursa is also a major centre for industry, agriculture and tourism.

The province is Türkiye’s largest automobile manufacturing hub and a traditional centre of the textile industry, particularly silk production. Endowed with fertile land and a Mediterranean climate, Bursa has a strong agricultural sector producing a wide range of high-quality products. It is also a year-round tourist destination, known for its natural hot springs and unique cultural heritage sites.

vnanet-potal-viet-nam-tang-cuong-ngoai-giao-kinh-te-va-ket-noi-dia-phuong-tai-tho-nhi-ky-8818310.jpg
Vietnamese Ambassador to Türkiye Dang Thi Thu Ha and Bursa Provincial Administrator Şahin Biba. (Photo: VNA)

During the meetings, Ha expressed her impression of Bursa’s dynamic development and reaffirmed the commitment of the Vietnamese Embassy in Türkiye to serving as a bridge between Bursa and Vietnamese partners. She pledged to support local authorities and businesses in Bursa in exploring opportunities in the Vietnamese market and establishing partnerships with Vietnamese localities and enterprises.

For their part, Bursa’s leaders welcomed the ambassador and praised the positive progress in Vietnam–Türkiye relations. They expressed their interest in expanding cooperation with Vietnamese localities and indicated readiness to sign cooperation agreements with suitable partners in Vietnam.

The officials emphasised that exchanges of delegations and the sharing of information and development experience would help strengthen mutual understanding and create new opportunities for collaboration.

Given Bursa’s strengths in industry, agriculture and tourism, the province has significant potential to complement and cooperate with many Vietnamese localities.

A notable outcome of the visit is the planned business mission by the Bursa Chamber of Industry and Commerce, which is expected to bring a delegation of around 50 companies to Vietnam in August.

The firms, operating in sectors such as machinery manufacturing, metal processing, metallurgy, electrical engineering, automation, textiles and measuring equipment, will attend the International Machine Tools Exhibition (CMES) and explore investment and business opportunities in Vietnam.

The visit laid an important foundation for expanding cooperation between Bursa and Vietnamese provinces and cities. It also highlighted the vast untapped potential in bilateral economic ties, particularly at the local level.

Established in 1978, Vietnam–Türkiye relations have developed steadily over the years. As bilateral ties continue to grow, cooperation between localities is expected to play an increasingly important role in promoting trade and investment, fostering cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and contributing to the overall development of relations between the two countries./.

VNA
#Vietnam #Türkiye. Bursa province #NQ 59-BT
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