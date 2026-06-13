Business

Green SM poised to make mark in Indian market

Green SM's strengths, including a dedicated fleet, professional drivers and premium electric limousine models, can help differentiate the company and attract customers seeking higher-quality services in India.

Rohit Khurana, an automotive expert at Car Blog India. (Photo: VNA)
Rohit Khurana, an automotive expert at Car Blog India. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – Vietnamese firm Green SM's launch of all-electric taxi service in India on June 5 is expected to make a strong impression in the world's most populous country, where demand for green mobility is growing rapidly, according to Indian experts.

Rohit Khurana, an automotive expert at Car Blog India, said Green SM's entry comes at an opportune time as major Indian cities grapple with severe air pollution and the government accelerates the transition to sustainable transport.

Pankaj Mishra, Senior Manager for Growth and Strategy at Cashfree Payments, said the company's arrival would contribute to the expansion of India's electric mobility ecosystem and support efforts to reduce urban pollution.

The experts noted that Green SM may face a number of challenges, including incomplete charging infrastructure, strong competition from established ride-hailing platforms such as Uber, Ola and Rapido, and the price-sensitive nature of the Indian market.

However, they said Green SM's strengths, including a dedicated fleet, professional drivers and premium electric limousine models, can help differentiate the company and attract customers seeking higher-quality services.

Khurana added that Indian consumers are increasingly embracing electric vehicles for urban travel thanks to their quiet operation, comfort and competitive operating costs. With a driving range of around 400 kilometres per charge, Green SM's vehicles are also well suited for many intercity journeys.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Mishra expressed optimism about the company's long-term prospects, citing India's population of more than 1.4 billion, rapid urbanisation and growing middle class as key drivers of demand for electric mobility services.

As one of Green SM's first electronic payment partners in India, Cashfree Payments believes in the Vietnamese firm's growth potential and will continue supporting its expansion in the Indian market, he said./.

VNA
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