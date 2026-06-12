VinFast expands electric motorcycle network with 66 new dealerships

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast has opened 66 new electric motorcycle dealerships across 22 provinces and cities, expanding its nationwide network to nearly 750 authorised outlets.



The company said the broader footprint would improve access to electric vehicles and support the country's transition toward cleaner transport.



It added that the new dealerships include the launch of its premium EV-Zone showroom concept, designed to provide a higher-end retail experience and showcase VinFast's latest electric motorcycle models and technologies.



The launch of the EV-Zone showroom model also signals a shift toward more premium customer experiences as competition in Vietnam’s electric motorcycle market intensifies.



VinFast said the concept would serve as a platform to introduce new technologies and products while helping build a broader community of electric vehicle users./.

VNA