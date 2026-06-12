Business

Lam Dong reshapes coffee industry to elevate export value

Lam Dong plans to strengthen branding and trade promotion efforts, develop coffee-growing regions linked to geographical indications, expand digital traceability systems and make greater use of free trade agreements (FTAs) to diversify export markets.

Coffee, often referred to as the “brown gem” of Lam Dong, is one of the province’s signature agricultural products. (Photo: VNA)
Coffee, often referred to as the “brown gem” of Lam Dong, is one of the province’s signature agricultural products. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) - With coffee exports contributing hundreds of millions of US dollars annually, Lam Dong province is accelerating efforts to modernise production, enhance quality and strengthen the global standing of its coffee industry.

Following its merger with Dak Nong and Binh Thuan in July 2025, Lam Dong has become Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing province, with more than 323,000 ha under cultivation and annual output exceeding one million tonnes. Benefiting from favourable climate conditions and diverse terrain, the province has developed two distinct coffee-growing zones: high-quality Arabica in Da Lat and Lac Duong at elevations above 1,000m above sea level; and Robusta in Di Linh, Bao Lam, Bao Loc and Lam Ha, areas well suited to industrial processing.

This diversity provides a strong foundation for developing a broad range of higher-value coffee products. Rather than relying on mass harvesting, farmers, cooperatives and businesses are increasingly focusing on selective picking, ripeness control and improved processing techniques to enhance both quality and commercial value.

According to Dinh Nguyen Thuy Dung, Deputy Director of Ho Phuong Coffee Co., Ltd., quality certifications not only help products gain easier access to markets but also increase their value, creating opportunities for businesses and farmers to work together in developing a premium export-oriented coffee industry.

Lam Dong currently has nearly 120,000 ha of coffee certified under sustainable production standards, almost 2,300 ha applying high-tech farming methods, and 67 production-consumption linkage chains involving more than 29,000 households across approximately 55,000 ha.

Despite these achievements, the coffee sector continues to face significant challenges. Le Quang Dan, Deputy Director of the Lam Dong Department of Agriculture and Environment, said increasingly stringent international standards, the need to strengthen branding and value chains, and the growing impacts of climate change remain major hurdles for producers and exporters.

The sector is now entering a new phase as the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) is set to take effect for coffee exports. Under the implementation roadmap, the regulation will apply to large and medium-sized enterprises from December 30, 2026, and to small and micro enterprises from June 30, 2027.

The EUDR introduces strict requirements on traceability, farm-level data and proof that production is not linked to deforestation. While these rules present new challenges, they also offer an opportunity for Lam Dong’s coffee-growing regions to accelerate standardisation efforts and strengthen their position in premium international markets.

Dinh Huu Vinh, General Director of Golden Coffee JSC, said the company is working with certification organisations such as Rainforest Alliance and 4C to train farmers on EUDR requirements and support the verification of cultivation areas that meet export standards.

Coffee remains Lam Dong’s leading export commodity. Between 2020 and 2025, the province directly exported around 680,000 tonnes of coffee worth 2.08 billion USD. In the first quarter of 2026 alone, exports reached approximately 52,000 tonnes of green coffee beans, generating 178 million USD in revenue.

Lam Dong coffee is now exported to more than 40 countries and territories. The EU remains the largest market, particularly Germany, Italy and Belgium, followed by the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea. Exports are also expanding rapidly into China and India.

To address future challenges and seize emerging opportunities, Lam Dong is accelerating coffee replanting programmes, replacing ageing plantations and promoting specialty and high-quality coffee production. The province is also encouraging the development of concentrated high-tech production zones and wider adoption of internationally recognised certifications such as VietGAP, GlobalGAP, 4C, Rainforest Alliance and Organic standards.

In the years ahead, Lam Dong plans to strengthen branding and trade promotion efforts, develop coffee-growing regions linked to geographical indications, expand digital traceability systems and make greater use of free trade agreements (FTAs) to diversify export markets. At the same time, ecological and circular agriculture models will be promoted to help the industry adapt to climate change, protect the environment and ensure sustainable livelihoods for coffee growers./.

VNA
#Lam Dong #coffee #coffee exports Lam Dong
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

A view of a stall at the second Jade Dragon Snow Mountain coffee festival in Baisha ancient town, Yunnan’s Lijiang city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, China strengthen coffee cooperation, opening new opportunities in Yunnan

Vietnam is the world’s second-largest coffee producer, while China’s coffee consumption market now ranks among the largest globally,” Liu Haifeng, vice chairman of the pu'er coffee association. The two sides can promote cooperation across many areas, from trade and human resources training to professional activities such as competitions and seminars, as well as the development of distinctive coffee products.

Urawadee Sriphiromya, Thai Ambassador to Vietnam (third from left); Camila Polo Florez, Colombodian Ambassador to Vietnam (C); and Saadi Salama, Ambassador of Palestine to Vietnam (fifth from left), experience indigenous coffee culture in a coffee garden in Dak Lak. (Photo: doanhnghiepkinhtexanh.vn)

World Coffee Heritage Forum: A dialogue connecting coffee culture, knowledge

The recognition of "The knowledge of coffee cultivation and processing in Dak Lak” as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage marks an important milestone. It affirms the value of indigenous knowledge, creative labour, and the harmonious connection between local livelihoods, culture and nature in the Central Highlands.

See more

Cargo handling operations at Berths 3 and 4 of the Hai Phong International Gateway Port. (Photo: VNA)

AI reshapes logistics, raising bar for workforce skills

According to the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), the logistics sector will require around 2.2 million workers by 2030, including 1.6 million employees for logistics service providers and nearly 600,000 personnel supporting logistics operations in manufacturing and trading enterprises.

The site planned for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune of Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Nuclear power projects to transform Khanh Hoa coastal communities

Khanh Hoa province aims to hand over fully cleared sites to investors by June 30, 2026. For Ninh Thuan 1, both the plant site and the resettlement zone are scheduled for completion by June 30. For Ninh Thuan 2, the plant site is due on June 15, with the resettlement area following by June 30.

Professor Tao Yitao, Director of the China Centre for Special Economic Zone Research (Photo: VNA)

Stable beginnings, powerful breakthroughs for Vietnam’s private economic sector

Vietnam is now at a critical juncture in pursuing what its leadership has described as a new era of national rise. In the long term, the development of the private economic sector will depend not only on supportive policies but also on a stable, transparent institutional environment that guarantees fair competition, said Professor Tao Yitao, Director of the China Centre for Special Economic Zone Research.

The trade policy review of Uruguay at the WTO headquarters. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam participates in WTO review of Uruguay's trade policy

Vietnam also welcomed Uruguay's active engagement in the multilateral trading system as a founding member of the WTO. Uruguay has ratified the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, joined the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA), and contributed to Joint Statement Initiatives (JSIs) on e-commerce and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Experts discuss cooperation opportunities in Vietnam-Germany manufacturing value chains at the forum. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Germany cooperation creates new opportunities for sustainable manufacturing

Germany is an important partner of Vietnam and a global leader in green technology, smart manufacturing, automation and circular economy solutions. The combination of German technological expertise and Vietnam's manufacturing capabilities and strong commitment to transformation would create significant opportunities in green production, supporting industries, digital transformation, supply chain management and eco-industrial park development.

Businesses introduce Halal market products at the workshop. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang businesses eye growth in booming global Halal market

Huynh Xuan Son, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Industry and Trade, said the Halal market has emerged as a strategic destination for Vietnamese exporters amid persistent global economic uncertainties. Serving more than two billion consumers across over 110 countries and territories, the market offers significant opportunities for business expansion.

Vietnamese bananas are sold at an AEON supermarket in Japan. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese products promoted at AEON stores across Japan

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang highlighted the significance of 2026, which marks a decade of cooperation between the ministry and AEON in organising Vietnam Week in Japan.

Growing demand for financing for infrastructure and green transition projects is driving Vietnam’s search for new sources of capital. In the photo: A section of Noi Bai – Lao Cai Expressway. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to unlock capital for infrastructure, green transition

As Vietnam advances its sustainable growth agenda and commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the need for long-term capital is rising rapidly. Experts say meeting these financing requirements will depend not only on expanding available resources but also on broadening funding sources and improving project financing models.