Da Nang businesses eye growth in booming global Halal market

​Da Nang (VNA) – A seminar titled “Halal – A Gateway to the Global Market for Businesses” was held in the central city of Da Nang on June 11, bringing together enterprises, certification bodies and distributors to discuss market trends, certification requirements and pathways into global Halal supply chains.

​Speaking at the event, Huynh Xuan Son, Deputy Director of the Da Nang Department of Industry and Trade, said the Halal market has emerged as a strategic destination for Vietnamese exporters amid persistent global economic uncertainties. Serving more than two billion consumers across over 110 countries and territories, the market offers significant opportunities for business expansion.

He noted that Halal has evolved beyond food products into a broad economic ecosystem covering beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, logistics, tourism, hospitality, finance and other services, creating substantial room for growth for Vietnamese enterprises.

​Vietnam is well positioned to increase its participation in global Halal supply chains thanks to its abundant agricultural and seafood resources, improving production capabilities and extensive network of free trade agreements. However, many businesses continue to face barriers related to certification standards, market information, production requirements, traceability systems and country-specific regulations.

Huynh Xuan Son, Deputy Director of Da Nang's Department of Industry and Trade, speaks at the seminar titled “Halal – A Gateway to the Global Market for Businesses” in the central city on June 11.(Photo: VNA)

For Da Nang, strengths in manufacturing, food processing, seafood, agriculture, logistics, port services, aviation and tourism provide a solid foundation for developing a Halal-oriented ecosystem. The city is pursuing its ambition of becoming a regional hub for high-quality services, logistics and tourism, while enhancing its role as an international trade gateway for central Vietnam. Developing Halal-compliant products and services is expected to support export growth and attract investors, tourists and business partners from Muslim-majority markets.

​At the seminar, Nguyen Thi Tra My from the Halal Certification Agency Vietnam said the global Islamic consumer economy reached an estimated 2.6 trillion USD in 2024 and is forecast to grow to 3.56 trillion USD by 2029. Food and beverages account for nearly three-quarters of the Halal consumer sector. Vietnam currently has around 1,300 Halal-certified businesses, providing a foundation for stronger integration into the global Halal ecosystem.

My Phuong Food Co., Ltd., which exports grilled coconut crackers to 20 countries and territories, has spent the past four years developing its Halal presence. Director Mai Thi Y Nhi said the company has secured Halal certifications in Malaysia and Indonesia and is expanding into Dubai and India, adding that the workshop is expected to provide an opportunity for her company to connect with major distributors in the Middle East..

​Lulu Group, a leading Middle Eastern retailer that has operated in Vietnam for around 15 years, currently exports more than 300 Vietnamese products to Muslim markets. According to Mirash Basheer, Director of Lulu Vietnam, products from Da Nang, particularly seafood, coconut-based products and coffee, have strong prospects in the Halal segment.

​The seminar offered businesses practical insights into global market developments, certification processes and international distribution networks, while providing a platform for direct engagement between enterprises and experts, certification organisations and major distributors to foster partnerships and unlock new export opportunities./.

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