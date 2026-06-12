VinFast holds Vietnam sales lead for 20th month running

Hanoi (VNA) – VinFast delivered 19,503 electric vehicles across all models in Vietnam in May, the company said on June 10, cementing its position as the country’s best-selling automotive brand for a 20th straight month.

Among the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (VAMA) members, Toyota led with 5,653 vehicles sold in the same period, followed by Ford at 3,493, Mitsubishi 3,111, Kia 2,512, and Mazda 2,304.

VinFast’s EV lineup held its grip across all segments, with the Limo Green remaining the market’s top-selling model at 5,108 units. The seven-seat electric MPV, combining practicality, efficient performance and optimal operating costs, has won over both private households and commercial passenger transport operators. Just five months into the year, cumulative Limo Green sales reached 24,059 units, making it the best-selling vehicle in the Vietnamese market.

The higher-end VF MPV 7, geared chiefly toward private buyers, gained strong traction with 1,711 units sold in May. Deliveries have totaled 7,923 since its official launch in February.

The VF 3 and VF 5 continued to rank among the country’s most popular electric models, with 4,770 VF 3 units and 3,399 VF 5 units, including the Herio Green variant, delivered in May. Year-to-date volumes stand at 20,231 for the VF 3 and 16,803 for the VF 5 family.

Other models also posted gains. The VF 6 sold 1,674 units in May, taking five-month cumulative sales to 11,057. The VF 7 delivered 750 units in the month and 5,412 year-to-date, while the EC Van recorded 1,092 units in May and 4,071 for the January–May period.

Since the start of 2026, VinFast has sold 97,961 electric vehicles in Vietnam, the highest volume ever recorded by a single automotive brand in the domestic market./.