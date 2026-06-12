VinFast rolls out one-millionth electric motorcycle

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast announced on June 12 that it has rolled out its one-millionth electric motorcycle, marking a major milestone in the development of the country's homegrown electric mobility brand.

The one-millionth vehicle, a red Feliz II, rolled off the production line at VinFast’s electric automobile and motorcycle manufacturing complex in the northern port city of Hai Phong. The model features a modern design and a removable battery that can be charged or swapped at battery exchange stations.

The milestone reflects the rapid growth of VinFast’s e-motorcycle segment over nearly eight years. Since launching its first e-scooter, the Klara, in November 2018, the firm has produced one million e-motorcycles across nearly 15 product lines and more than 30 variants. The models are equipped with different technologies, features, specifications, and energy solutions, tailored to the diverse needs of specific customer groups.

In addition to motorcycles equipped with fixed batteries, VinFast has developed models that features two removable batteries, allowing users to charge them at home or exchange them at dedicated stations.

Alongside technological breakthroughs, VinFast has continuously made its e-motorcycles more affordable and accessible to consumers.

The company has expanded its authorised distribution network to nearly 750 outlets nationwide, making it easier for customers to purchase vehicles and access repair and maintenance services throughout the ownership experience.

Supported by a nationwide network of charging stations and battery-swapping facilities, VinFast has recorded strong sales growth in recent years. In 2025 alone, the firm sold 406,453 e-motorcycles.

Hoang Ha, CEO of VinFast Electric Motorcycles Vietnam, said the production of the one-millionth vehicle is a significant milestone that reflects consumers’ confidence in the company’s products and innovations.

Guided by its mission of creating a greener future for all, VinFast believes its e-motorcycles will continue to contribute to Vietnam’s green transition and become an increasingly essential part of daily life for Vietnamese people, he added.

In addition to its manufacturing complex in Hai Phong, VinFast has invested in a new e-motorcycle factory in the Vung Ang Economic Zone in central Ha Tinh province to meet growing domestic demand and serve exports.

Beyond maintaining its leading position in Vietnam’s e-motorcycle market, the company is expanding its presence in five international markets – Indonesia, the Philippines, India, Thailand and Malaysia./.