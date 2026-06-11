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Vietnam participates in WTO review of Uruguay's trade policy

Vietnam also welcomed Uruguay's active engagement in the multilateral trading system as a founding member of the WTO. Uruguay has ratified the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, joined the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA), and contributed to Joint Statement Initiatives (JSIs) on e-commerce and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The trade policy review of Uruguay at the WTO headquarters. (Photo: VNA)
The trade policy review of Uruguay at the WTO headquarters. (Photo: VNA)

Geneva (VNA) – Vietnam's Permanent Mission in Geneva attended the sixth Trade Policy Review of Uruguay at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) headquarters on June 10 and delivered a statement at the meeting.

In its remarks, a Vietnamese representative commended Uruguay for maintaining its status as a high-income economy, with GDP per capita exceeding 22,000 USD in 2024 and an average unemployment rate of 7.5% in 2025 despite global uncertainties and disruptions. These achievements have been underpinned by sound domestic economic and institutional policies as well as the country's digital transformation efforts.

Vietnam also welcomed Uruguay's active engagement in the multilateral trading system as a founding member of the WTO. Uruguay has ratified the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, joined the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA), and contributed to Joint Statement Initiatives (JSIs) on e-commerce and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Regarding bilateral trade, Vietnam noted that two-way trade reached 268.4 million USD in 2025, up 58.4% from the previous year. In December 2025, Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), of which Uruguay is a member, announced their intention to formally launch negotiations on a free trade agreement in the near future.

On the occasion, Vietnam expressed its desire to further strengthen economic and trade cooperation with Uruguay on the basis of mutual benefit and shared development./.

VNA
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