Business

Reference exchange rate rises slightly on June 12

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,413 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,897 VND/USD.

Reference exchange rate edges up on June 12. (Photo: VNA)
Reference exchange rate edges up on June 12. (Photo: VNA)


Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,155 VND/USD on June 12, up 2 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,413 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,897 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases.

Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,132 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,412 VND/USD, up 2 VND from the June 11 morning session./.

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