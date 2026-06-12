Reference exchange rate rises slightly on June 12

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,155 VND/USD on June 12, up 2 VND from the previous day.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,413 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,897 VND/USD.
The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw increases.
Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 26,132 VND/USD, and the selling rate at 26,412 VND/USD, up 2 VND from the June 11 morning session./.
Reference exchange rate stays stable on June 11
The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,153 VND/USD on June 11, unchanged from the previous day.