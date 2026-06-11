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Vietnam Airlines ranks among Asia-Pacific’s most punctual carriers

Vietnam Airlines secured the third place in the list of the region’s 10 most punctual carriers, achieving an on-time arrival rate of 87.77%.

An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)
An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has been ranked among the top three most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region in 2026, according to the latest On-Time Performance (OTP) report released by aviation analytics firm Cirium, a strategic partner of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Vietnam Airlines secured the third place in the list of the region’s 10 most punctual carriers, achieving an on-time arrival rate of 87.77%.

This marks the airline’s highest-ever ranking since Cirium began publishing performance assessments of airlines worldwide. Notably, Vietnam Airlines was the highest-ranked full-service carrier in the Asia-Pacific region, outperforming several major international airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Hainan Airlines and Korean Air.

It was also the only Vietnamese representative included in this year’s rankings, underscoring its stable operational performance amid rising demand for air travel across both domestic and international markets.

Cirium’s OTP report evaluates airline punctuality based on on-time arrivals. A flight is considered on time if the aircraft lands and reaches its parking stand within 15 minutes of its scheduled arrival time.

The rankings are compiled using data collected from a wide range of global aviation sources, including civil aviation authorities, airports, airlines and aviation service providers. The methodology is designed to ensure objectivity, accuracy and reliability in measuring operational performance across the aviation industry./.

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