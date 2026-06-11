Sun Group proposes “Two Countries, One Destination” initiative to Thai PM

Hanoi (VNA) – The Chairman of Sun Group proposed several strategic pillars of cooperation between businesses of the two countries, aiming to further strengthen trade and economic ties between Vietnam and Thailand.

On the afternoon of June 9, as part of the Prime Minister of Thailand’s official visit to Vietnam (June 8–9) marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Thailand diplomatic relations, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul met with several leading Vietnamese enterprises, including Sun Group, Vietjet Air, and Viettel.

During a private meeting between the Thai PM and Sun Group, Dang Minh Truong, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sun Group, introduced the Sun Group’s core business sectors, including hospitality, entertainment, real estate, and infrastructure, as well as newly added sectors that help complete its ecosystem such as healthcare, education, aviation, and finance-banking.

An overview of the meeting (Photo: Sun Group)

Building on this foundation, Sun Group Chairman Dang Minh Truong proposed several strategic cooperation pillars with Thailand. One notable proposal was the creation of a “Two Countries, One Destination” initiative, connecting renowned destinations in both countries such as Phu Quoc, Phuket, and Koh Samui.

“Alongside the new daily Phu Quoc – Bangkok route, Sun PhuQuoc Airways will expand its network from Phu Quoc, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City to Phuket, Chiang Mai, and beyond. At the same time, by leveraging Phu Quoc’s visa-free policy, we aim to pair the islands of both countries, enabling travellers from Europe, the CIS countries, and even citizens of Vietnam and Thailand to experience both nations seamlessly as a single destination,” Sun Group’s leadership stated.

Sun Group also expressed its hope that Thailand would support preferential slot allocations at the country’s busiest aviation gateways, while jointly promoting the two nations to the world as a unified tourism destination.

In addition, Sun Group is pursuing multiple initiatives to collaborate on talent development for the aviation, hospitality, and healthcare sectors – areas where both Vietnam and Thailand face significant workforce shortages. Dang Minh Truong therefore expressed his desire for the two sides to cooperate in training programs, academic exchanges, and personnel development.

During the meeting, Sun Group leaders also introduced key projects being invested in and implemented by the Group in preparation for APEC 2027, including the APEC 2027 Multifunctional Complex featuring the APEC Convention and Exhibition Centre, a multi-purposed theatre, and other facilities; the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport; a new road connecting the airport to the APEC complex; a light rail transit (LRT) system; a nearly 7,000-room “hotel city” development in the Bai Dat Do (Ruby Beach) area; and the Ong Quan Mountain accommodation, services, and commercial complex.

The Prime Minister of Thailand (centre) and his delegation pose for a commemorative photo with representatives of Sun Group’s leadership. (Photo: Sun Group)

At the same time, Sun Group expressed its desire to cooperate with Thailand’s leading enterprises on future construction projects, jointly creating iconic developments that symbolise a new era for the region.

Speaking openly and enthusiastically about Sun Group’s nearly 20-year journey of “Enhancing the beauty of Vietnam,” as well as the cooperation proposals presented by Sun Group, PM Anutin Charnvirakul noted that he had visited Ba Na Hills seven to eight years ago and remarked that “the cable car there was excellent.”

“We can certainly introduce potential partners to you. This relationship should be a two-way street. Thai companies will come to cooperate with you, and vice versa. I believe this will be a highly effective strategy for advancing our partnership and strengthening business activities on both sides,” PM Anutin Charnvirakul affirmed.

The Thai PM also expressed his wish to meet Sun Group representatives again in Thailand and further discuss future business and cooperation plans between the two sides.

“It would be wonderful to see cooperation between Sun Group and Thailand’s leading corporations,” PM Anutin Charnvirakul added.

The strategic proposals put forward by Sun Group’s leadership are built upon a foundation of practical and sustainable cooperation between Sun Group and Thai partners. Notably, all four iconic properties that have brought Sun Group international recognition – InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort (Da Nang), JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort (Phu Quoc), Hotel de la Coupole – MGallery Sa Pa (Sa Pa), and Capella Hanoi (Hanoi) – were designed by the talented architects of Bangkok-based BENSLEY Studio, led by renowned architect Bill Bensley.

Thailand is also one of Sun Group’s most loyal international source markets, with visitor arrivals to Sun World parks in 2025 increasing by more than 22% compared to the previous year.

Most recently, in Bangkok, under the witness of senior leaders from both countries, Sun Group and Central Pattana (Thailand’s leading retail real estate developer under Central Group) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on strategic cooperation to develop shopping mall projects and premium mixed-use complexes in Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Phu Quoc.

Earlier, during talks with PM Le Minh Hung on June 8, PM Anutin Charnvirakul assessed bilateral relations as being at their strongest stage ever. He affirmed that Vietnam’s investment and business environment continues to improve and pledged to encourage Thai enterprises to expand investments in sectors aligned with Vietnam’s development priorities.

The two sides have set a goal of raising bilateral trade turnover to 25 billion USD in the near term and eventually to 50 billion USD in a balanced and sustainable manner./.