Finance Ministry, JICA to hasten major joint projects

Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan has expressed sincere thanks to the Japanese Government, people and embassy and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for their meaningful contributions to bilateral friendship and cooperation over the past years.

During a recent reception for JICA President Tanaka Akihiko, Tuan said his ministry regularly benefits from JICA and member organisations' support through concessional financing for key infrastructure projects and technical assistance for a range of specific projects.

The JICA President, in reply, said he is pleased to return to Vietnam and see landmark projects of bilateral ties now operational and delivering clear benefits to the public, including Nhat Tan Bridge and Ho Chi Minh City’s metro line No. 1.

Tanaka also spotlighted training opportunities that JICA-funded courses in Japan have given to generations of personnel from Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities, calling them concrete proof of close bilateral cooperation.

Referring to the Japanese Prime Minister’s May visit to Vietnam, he noted that leaders of the two Governments agreed to further elevate bilateral ties, and JICA will continue supporting Vietnam’s pursuit of high growth and a new economic growth model for the next development phase.

Recalling a recent meeting between JICA and Finance Ministry leaders, Tanaka highlighted four major pillars of JICA’s support for Vietnam in the coming years, including training the workforce in science – technology, innovation and digital transformation; sharpening the competitiveness of Vietnamese firms to deepen their role in global value chains; improving the local business climate; and developing strategic infrastructure to drive sustainable economic growth.

These priorities, he said, have drawn strong backing from the Vietnamese Ministry of Finance.

To effectively carry out cooperation under the four pillars, the JICA leader stressed the need to accelerate negotiations and preparations for joint projects.

The two sides discussed a number of projects of mutual interest, including the Hanoi metro line No. 2’s Nam Thang Long – Tran Hung Dao section, the Vietnam Japan University, a proposed policy-based loan for artificial intelligence, and efforts to expedite a loan agreement for the O Mon No. 3 thermal power plant.

They called for regular reviews of project progress, clear identification of causes and responsibilities for any delays, and timely solutions tailored to each specific project./.