Premium Beverage Experience Vietnam 2026 to be held in Ho Chi Minh City for first time

​Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The Premium Beverage Experience Vietnam 2026 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City on June 25–26, bringing together more than 75 premium food and beverage producers from various regions of Italy, with 40 experiential lounge spaces.

It marks the first specialised exhibition in Vietnam dedicated to the premium food and beverage industry, combining product experiences with international business networking opportunities.

Ilaria Piccinni, Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Ho Chi Minh City, said the event will offer a comprehensive overview of the international premium beverage industry.

She highlighted the participation of the ITA, which will feature 16 producers from seven renowned Italian production regions, as well as Italia del Vino Consorzio, an alliance comprising 24 leading producers representing globally recognised brands. Together, they constitute one of the largest and highest-quality groups of international producers ever to participate in a premium beverage industry event in Vietnam.

Michele D’Ercole, Director of the exhibition, said the event goes far beyond business activities, honouring cultural exchange through premium beverages, cuisine and hospitality.

By bringing people together in an open and welcoming environment, the organisers hope to create shared experiences that foster cultural understanding, friendship and stronger ties among Italy, Vietnam and Southeast Asia, he added.

Speaking at the event, Alessandra Tognonato, Consul General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, said the exhibition reflects the dynamic development of Italy – Vietnam relations in the food and beverage sector. She noted that with the rapid growth of its food, beverage and hospitality industries, Vietnam is emerging as one of the most dynamic markets in Southeast Asia.

Growing demand for premium products, combined with Vietnam’s position as a gateway to the ASEAN market, offers significant opportunities for international producers to expand their presence and establish long-term partnerships in the region, she said./.​