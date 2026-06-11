Customs revenue reaches 47.7% of annual target in five months

Hanoi (VNA) – State budget revenue from import-export activities reached 215.14 trillion VND (8.17 billion USD) in the first five months of 2026, equivalent to 47.7% of the annual target and up 16.9% year-on-year, according to the Department of Customs.



The figure represents 47.7% of the assigned revenue estimate of 451 trillion VND and 41.6% of the sector’s aspirational target of 516.5 trillion VND, marking an increase of more than 31 trillion VND compared to the same period last year.



During the January–May period, Vietnam’s exports rose 19.5% year-on-year to 215.66 billion USD, while its imports surged 30.8% to 229.46 billion USD. Total trade turnover reached 445.12 billion USD, up 25% from a year earlier.



Amid increasingly complex smuggling, trade fraud and illegal cross-border transport activities, the Department of Customs has strengthened inspections and issued warnings targeting high-risk commodities.



Between May 7 and May 30, customs authorities detected and handled 41 intellectual property rights infringement cases, including two cases transferred to police for investigation and prosecution.



In anti-smuggling and trade fraud efforts, customs officers uncovered and processed 8,931 violations between December 15, 2025 and May 14, 2026, involving goods valued at an estimated 8.39 trillion VND.



The sector initiated legal proceedings against four cases and transferred 50 others for prosecution. Administrative penalties contributed 2.63 trillion VND to the state budget.



In the fight against drug trafficking, customs authorities, working with police and border guard forces, detected 72 cases involving 196 suspects, including 23 cases led by customs officers. Authorities seized approximately 428kg of narcotics.



The department said it has intensified patrols and inspections in key areas while strengthening coordination with relevant agencies to combat smuggling and trade fraud.



It also urged the public not to facilitate smuggling activities, avoid trading goods of unclear origin and proactively report suspected violations to authorities./.

VNA