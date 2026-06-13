Business

Cuban newspaper highlights Vietnam’s offshore wind energy potential

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) has been actively cooperating with Vietnam, which is regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s most promising offshore wind markets, Cuba’s e-newspaper Prensa Latina reported.

An offshore wind power project in Ca Mau province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)
An offshore wind power project in Ca Mau province. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

Havana (VNA) - Cuba’s e-newspaper Prensa Latina has highlighted Vietnam’s growing potential in offshore wind power following a meeting between Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and a delegation from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), aimed at advancing the development of Southeast Asia’s promising offshore wind market.

Prensa Latina reported on June 10 that during his working session with GWEC Chief Executive Officer Ben Backwell, Tuc stated that wind energy is expected to account for approximately 14.7–16.6% of Vietnam’s total electricity generation by 2050.

He shared that the Vietnamese Government is currently finalising the national energy development framework and policies for the 2026–2030 period, with key priority given to removing obstacles related to marine-area surveys, streamlining investment approval procedures for offshore wind projects, and creating the most favourable conditions possible for capable and committed investors.

At the event, representatives of participating energy companies reaffirmed their interest in investing in the Indochina region. GWEC has been actively cooperating with Vietnam, which is regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s most promising offshore wind markets, the article reported.

The council’s activities in Vietnam focus on supporting policy development, mobilising capital and attracting investment, strengthening supply chains and localisation efforts, facilitating international knowledge exchange, and promoting the growth of the offshore wind sector.

Established in 2005, GWEC brings together project developers, investors, original equipment manufacturers, supply-chain companies and related organisations. GWEC members represent approximately 70% of the world’s installed wind power capacity./.

VNA
#NQ 70-BT #Prensa Latin #offshore wind power #Global Wind Energy Council #Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Resolution in action

Green transition

Related News

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Quang Ninh gives in principle approval to first offshore wind power plant

Covering an area of 11.95 ha of land and water surface, the project is expected to have a designed capacity of 50 MW and will be implemented in nearshore waters of the Co To special zone. Its key components include wind turbines, a substation, a 110kV transmission line, and related auxiliary facilities.

See more

The opening ceremony of the Hue Festival Trade Fair 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hue Festival Trade Fair 2026 opens with 240 booths

For Hue, the fair is also an opportunity to introduce the image of a dynamic and business-friendly locality while promoting local specialties, One Commune One Product (OCOP) items and outstanding rural industrial products, helping stimulate trade, services, tourism and investment attraction.

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan at the meeting with the delegation of the RoK Embassy led by Ambassador Choi Young-sam on June 12 (Photo: mof.gov.vn)

Ambassador pledges more contributions to Vietnam – RoK economic links

Deputy Minister of Finance Cao Anh Tuan congratulated Ambassador Choi Young-sam on his successful tenure in Vietnam and praised his contributions to the substantive and productive development of the Vietnam – RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across various fields, including economic and financial cooperation.

The working session between Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long and IKC Representative Director and Executive Vice President Atsuhiko Hirano in Hanoi on June 12 (Photo: Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade)

Vietnam, Japan cultivate energy collaboration

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hoang Long urged Idemitsu to leverage its role as a strategic shareholder and team up with other partners to respond swiftly to geopolitical shifts, ensuring a stable, sustainable crude oil flow to the refinery.

Leaders of Bamboo Airways and Rakso Holdings Co.Ltd sign an MoU to promote cooperation in the aviation, tourism and service sectors at the forum in Seoul on June 12. (Photo: VNA)

FLC Group seeks to expand investment cooperation in RoK

Ambassador Vu Ho suggested enhancing Vietnam – RoK ties in tourism, aviation and flexible investment models to develop flagship projects meeting high standards, helping herald a new cooperation phase between the two countries.

Delegates press the buttons to launch the Meiko Yen Quang semiconductor manufacturing plant project. (Photo: VNA)

Work starts on 500-million-USD Meiko semiconductor plant in Phu Tho province

The project has an initial investment of more than 500 million USD and will focus on artificial intelligence and space technology-related applications. Once fully operational, it is expected to generate annual revenue of around 530 million USD per year and create approximately 2,000 jobs for local workers.

Coffee, often referred to as the “brown gem” of Lam Dong, is one of the province’s signature agricultural products. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong reshapes coffee industry to elevate export value

Lam Dong plans to strengthen branding and trade promotion efforts, develop coffee-growing regions linked to geographical indications, expand digital traceability systems and make greater use of free trade agreements (FTAs) to diversify export markets.

Cargo handling operations at Berths 3 and 4 of the Hai Phong International Gateway Port. (Photo: VNA)

AI reshapes logistics, raising bar for workforce skills

According to the Vietnam Logistics Business Association (VLA), the logistics sector will require around 2.2 million workers by 2030, including 1.6 million employees for logistics service providers and nearly 600,000 personnel supporting logistics operations in manufacturing and trading enterprises.

The site planned for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune of Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Nuclear power projects to transform Khanh Hoa coastal communities

Khanh Hoa province aims to hand over fully cleared sites to investors by June 30, 2026. For Ninh Thuan 1, both the plant site and the resettlement zone are scheduled for completion by June 30. For Ninh Thuan 2, the plant site is due on June 15, with the resettlement area following by June 30.