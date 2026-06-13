Cuban newspaper highlights Vietnam’s offshore wind energy potential

Havana (VNA) - Cuba’s e-newspaper Prensa Latina has highlighted Vietnam’s growing potential in offshore wind power following a meeting between Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc and a delegation from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), aimed at advancing the development of Southeast Asia’s promising offshore wind market.



Prensa Latina reported on June 10 that during his working session with GWEC Chief Executive Officer Ben Backwell, Tuc stated that wind energy is expected to account for approximately 14.7–16.6% of Vietnam’s total electricity generation by 2050.



He shared that the Vietnamese Government is currently finalising the national energy development framework and policies for the 2026–2030 period, with key priority given to removing obstacles related to marine-area surveys, streamlining investment approval procedures for offshore wind projects, and creating the most favourable conditions possible for capable and committed investors.



At the event, representatives of participating energy companies reaffirmed their interest in investing in the Indochina region. GWEC has been actively cooperating with Vietnam, which is regarded as one of Southeast Asia’s most promising offshore wind markets, the article reported.



The council’s activities in Vietnam focus on supporting policy development, mobilising capital and attracting investment, strengthening supply chains and localisation efforts, facilitating international knowledge exchange, and promoting the growth of the offshore wind sector.



Established in 2005, GWEC brings together project developers, investors, original equipment manufacturers, supply-chain companies and related organisations. GWEC members represent approximately 70% of the world’s installed wind power capacity./.

VNA