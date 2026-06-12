Vietnamese youth tell cultural stories on European screen

Paris (VNA) – The international short documentary film festival “Viet Culture in Motion” officially opened at the Saint-André des Arts cinema in Paris on June 11, opening a month-long programme of screenings and exchanges across European cities through July 5.

The event highlights the efforts of young Vietnamese and overseas Vietnamese filmmakers to introduce Vietnam’s culture and people to international audiences through documentary storytelling. It has brought together professional filmmakers, screenwriters and cultural and film activists from Vietnam and abroad.

From more than 100 submissions, organisers selected 25 outstanding films for screening at 14 sessions in Paris and Lorient in France, Prague in the Czech Republic, and Brussels in Belgium.

​A distinctive feature of the festival is that all selected films were made by filmmakers under the age of 30, including several under 18. The event itself was organised entirely by Vietnamese and OV teenagers and young people, most aged between 14 and 20, who are members of the international TOUCHER ARTS project.

The films offer diverse perspectives on contemporary Vietnamese life and culture. They tell stories of tuong (classical drama) artists quietly preserving the art form beyond the spotlight, a teacher bringing knowledge to children in remote mountainous areas, Ta Oi women safeguarding traditional weaving practices, and fresh explorations of Hanoi through the five senses. Each film presents an authentic glimpse into Vietnam, reflecting a deep love for the homeland and a profound appreciation for local cultural values.

Ahead of the festival, organisers introduced the programme to more than 35 high schools, colleges and universities across Vietnam, encouraging students to create meaningful stories about the country and its people.

Just days after registration opened, all four screenings in Paris were fully booked. More than 600 people signed up to attend, including French nationals, members of the Vietnamese community in France, students, cultural researchers, and international visitors. The strong interest reflects the appeal of Vietnamese stories told through fresh, authentic, and emotionally engaging perspectives.

Hoang Thu Trang, one of the festival’s initiators, said Viet Culture in Motion was developed in partnership with the Art Space Association after nearly a year of engagement with more than 35 schools and over 10,000 students across Vietnam. The project aimed not only to showcase films in Europe but also to inspire young people to create meaningful content about Vietnam.

Despite the absence of major sponsorship, the festival was realised through the enthusiasm of teenage volunteers and filmmakers united by a common goal of bringing Vietnamese culture closer to international audiences, she said.

Dinh Ngoc Duc, Director of the Vietnam Cultural Centre in France, highly valued the young teams for transforming familiar scenes of everyday Vietnamese life into compelling cinematic stories. Screening such works in Paris, he said, helps OVs reconnect with their roots while offering foreign audiences deeper insight into Vietnam’s cultural identity.

Anne, a French viewer, said she was surprised that many young filmmakers chose to focus on traditional culture, from folk art to long-standing cultural customs.

For Stéphane Ly-Cuong, a member of the jury, the films provided a valuable opportunity to better understand the customs and cultural traditions of his ancestral homeland. He said the works revealed how today’s young generation views Vietnamese culture through fresh and original perspectives./.

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