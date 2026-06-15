Culture - Sports

Hue exhibition revisits Vietnam memories through lens of French photographers

The exhibition, “Vietnam Crossroads”, is framed as an invitation to retrace Vietnam’s historical journey. Each photo functions as a fragment of a larger story, spotlighting the vitality, determination, and resilience that have defined the Vietnamese people across periods of upheaval.

Visitors explore photos at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)
Visitors explore photos at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) - “Vietnam Crossroads”, an exhibition featuring the works of three French photographers, opened in the central city of Hue on June 13, offering a distinctive lens on the country’s recent history.

The show, running through July 25, is co-hosted by the French Institute in Vietnam (IFV), the Organising Committee of Hue Festival 2026, and the Hue University of Education.

Organisers frame the exhibition as an invitation to retrace Vietnam’s historical journey. Each photo functions as a fragment of a larger story, spotlighting the vitality, determination, and resilience that have defined the Vietnamese people across periods of upheaval.

Displayed together, the works forge a shared Franco-Vietnamese memory built on friendship, mutual respect and understanding, said Franck Bolgiani, Cultural Attaché at the French Embassy and IFV Deputy Director. Photography, he added, is not just a record of reality but a universal language that bridges cultures and generations.

The 27-image show spans the 1970s through the late 1980s. Daniel Roussel, then a resident correspondent for the French daily L’Humanité, delivers a rare look at daily life between 1980 and 1986. He documented ordinary scenes with clear admiration, creating a visual archive of the post-war period. Alongside his journalistic writings and documentary films, the photos stand as a tribute to enduring resilience of the Vietnamese people.

Gilbert Bertrand’s black-and-white series, shot between 1970 and 1975 while he was posted at French cultural centres in Da Lat and Saigon, captures moments tied to pivotal historical turning points. An amateur driven by passion, Bertrand produced works that were long unpublished and is now recognised for both their artistic and documentary value, offering a window into a distinct chapter of Vietnam’s past.

Lily Franey’s emotionally charged photos, taken from 1987 onward during her working trip with the French humanitarian group Secours populaire français, document a country gradually recovering from war. Her humanistic lens captures everyday scenes infused with hope and renewal, delivering an unvarnished portrait of perseverance and rebuilding in the early Doi Moi (Renewal) years.

The exhibition debuted at the French Embassy in Hanoi and later moved to the Da Nang Museum as part of the Photo Hanoi ’25 International Photography Biennale, before arriving in Hue for the 2026 festival./.

VNA
#French Institute in Vietnam #French Embassy Thua Thien-Hue
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Photography showcases beautiful, rapidly developing Vietnam

Photography showcases beautiful, rapidly developing Vietnam

Around 100 photos by Vietnamese photographers are on display in Hanoi under the theme “Celebrating the Party, Welcoming Spring and the Successful 14th National Party Congress”. The exhibition offers audiences a vivid portrait of a prosperous, strong and steadily developing Vietnam.

See more

A Vietnamese traditional art performance at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Artistic exchange programme strengthens Vietnam- Japan cultural ties

Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Nguyen Truong Son said the programme served as a meaningful platform to introduce and promote Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage to international audiences while strengthening solidarity within the Vietnamese community in Japan and fostering connections with their roots.

People join a mass yoga performance at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology in Hanoi on June 14 as part of activities marking the International Day of Yoga (June 21). (Photo: VNA)

Mass yoga performance celebrates India – Vietnam cultural ties

Yoga's increasing popularity in Vietnam reflects the enduring appeal of positive cultural values and demonstrates the Vietnamese people's appreciation of India’s and humanity's cultural essence, said a leader of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.

A performance at the opening ceremony of the Hue International Music Week 2026 on June 13. (Photo: VNA)

Hue International Music Week 2026 opens

Audiences will enjoy a diverse musical palette ranging from V-pop, K-pop, J-pop and alternative pop to flamenco and other emerging international performance trends.

Foreigners explore Vietnamese silk at the Yen Thai communal house in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese silk gets modern pitch inside Hanoi communal house

Storytelling about preserving traditional crafts, paired with experiential activities within heritage spaces, is seen as an effective way for Vietnamese craft village products to continue to shine and claim their place in contemporary life, said an insider.

Book displays and introductions help foster a love of reading and spread reading culture throughout the community. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks strong global presence for its children's books

Vietnamese children’s literature has steadily expanded its presence in international literary circles in recent years. From a few notable titles earning recognition in respected competitions, the sector has shown encouraging progress in bringing Vietnamese stories to readers around the world.

A stall offering discounted combo meals of bread and drinks at the fourth Banh mi Festival in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City ranks among world’s top culinary destinations

According to Time Out, the appeal of Ho Chi Minh City’s cuisine lies in its creativity, much of which was shaped during challenging periods in history. Iconic dishes such as banh mi (sandwiches) and com tam (broken rice) are highlighted as examples of this resourcefulness.

The international short documentary film festival “Viet Culture in Motion” officially opens at the Saint-André des Arts cinema in Paris on June 11 (Photo: organising board)

Vietnamese youth tell cultural stories on European screen

The international short documentary film festival “Viet Culture in Motion” highlights the efforts of young Vietnamese and overseas Vietnamese filmmakers to introduce Vietnam’s culture and people to international audiences through documentary storytelling. It has brought together professional filmmakers, screenwriters and cultural and film activists from Vietnam and abroad.

Delegates to the 107th meeting of the AIMF Executive Bureau 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Hue spreads heritage city values within Francophone community

Its participation marked an important step for the central city of Hue to expand its international partnerships, deepen integration with municipalities worldwide, and cement its role and standing as a dynamic and responsible heritage city within the Francophone network.

With its rich history, aesthetic grace, and spiritual meaning, the lotus stands as a central symbol in defining Hue’s cultural identity. (Photo: tapchidongnama.vn)

Lotus Festival lights up Hue’s summer

Scheduled for June 19-21 at Bong Lai Islet on Tinh Tam Lotus Lake in Phu Xuan ward, one of Hue’s most renowned scenic landmarks and a symbol of royal garden art, the festival draws inspiration from the lotus’s enduring beauty in court culture. The event aims to honour local heritage while offering visitors a distinctive summer tourism experience.

The “Vietnam Pavilion” at Aldea Global 2026 (Photo: VNA)

World Cup 2026: Vietnam leaves distinct mark at global cultural showcase

The “Vietnam Pavilion” at Aldea Global 2026 offers Mexican visitors and international guests an opportunity to explore the country’s rich cultural heritage, history and people through exhibitions, tourism promotion activities, traditional arts presentations and displays of representative cultural products.

Michelin Guide Vietnam recognises 11 one-Michelin star restaurants (Photo: Michelin Guide Vietnam)

Local ingredients, cultural roots propel Vietnam’s Michelin journey

One of the clearest examples is Hieu Luc, a modest fish soup eatery on Hai Ba Trung Street in Hanoi, which has been included in the Michelin Selected category for the second consecutive year. Known for its clear, delicately sweet broth made from freshwater perch and mustard greens, the restaurant serves a traditional specialty from Hung Yen province.

Delegates attending the ASEAN City Leaders Conference 2026 visit the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long on June 9. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN city leaders explore Hanoi’s heritage sites

At the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, delegates visited the Doan Mon Gate and learnt about the formation and development of the ancient capital through different historical periods at display spaces. They also explored the Kinh Thien Palace’s Dragon Steps (large stone steps with dragon carvings), regarded as the political and ceremonial centre of the imperial citadel during successive Vietnamese dynasties.