Vietnamese pottery village launched in Da Nang

Da Nang (VNA) – The Vietnamese pottery village, a new cultural and experiential tourism destination, officially began soft operations in the central city of Da Nang’s Ba Na ward on June 16, marking the initial opening phase of a project designed to promote traditional crafts through immersive visitor experiences.



Developed by DHC Ceramics, the project combines cultural exhibition space with hands-on engagement centred around Vietnam’s pottery heritage.



One of the distinctive features of the destination is the recreation of Da Nang’s well-known cultural and tourism landmarks in ceramic form, including Linh Ung Pagoda, Marble Mountains, Ba Na Hills and Nui Than Tai hot springs park. These ceramic interpretations are intended to create locally distinctive souvenir products reflecting the city’s identity.



Beyond product display and retail, the village is positioned as an open cultural space where visitors can explore the history of pottery-making, observe production processes, interact with artisans, and take part directly in pottery-making activities.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Phan Van Ton, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People's Council of Ba Na commune, noted that the project represents a practical model linking cultural preservation with tourism development as Da Nang accelerates the development of cultural industries and cultural tourism while encouraging greater private-sector participation in higher value-added sectors.



Visitors explore ceramic products displayed at the Vietnamese pottery village in Da Nang’s Ba Na ward on its opening day. (Photo: VNA)

Representing the developer, Le Thi Bich Huong, director of communications and marketing at DHC Ceramics, said the company’s ambition extends beyond producing quality ceramic items to creating a cultural product with a distinctive Da Nang identity.



“Each souvenir is intended to tell a story about the city and help visitors preserve memorable moments from their journey. In the longer term, we hope to bring pottery closer to the community, especially younger generations,” she said.



According to DHC Ceramics, nearly 100 billion VND (3.8 million USD) has been invested in the first phase of the project, covering production facilities, exhibition areas, experiential zones and supporting infrastructure. A second phase, with projected investment of around 150 billion VND, is planned to further expand tourism, education and cultural experience facilities./.