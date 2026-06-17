Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits Tatarstan socio-economic potential exhibition
As part of his trip to Russia to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited the Tatarstan socio-economic potential exhibition in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on the morning of June 17 (local time).
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