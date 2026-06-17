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Prime Minister attends Vietnam–Russia trade and investment connectivity programme

On the occasion of attending the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the Vietnam–Russia trade and investment connectivity programme in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on June 17 afternoon (local time).

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung witnesses the exchange of cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) between Vietnamese and Russian businesses. (Photo: VNA)
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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung witnesses the announcement of three new Vietjet air routes linking Vietnam and Russia: Da Nang–Moscow, Nha Trang–Kazan, and Nha Trang–Novosibirsk. (Photo: VNA)
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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung witnesses the handover of the decision granting participation rights in the Kharyaga PSA oil production-sharing contract in Russia, under Appendix No. 8 of the Kharyaga PSA. (Photo: VNA)
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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends Vietnam–Russia trade and investment connectivity programme (Photo: VNA)
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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attends Vietnam–Russia trade and investment connectivity programme (Photo: VNA)
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