Prime Minister attends Vietnam–Russia trade and investment connectivity programme

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PM attends opening session of Russia-ASEAN Business Forum
As part of his trip to Russia to attend the ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN –Russia relations, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended and delivered a speech at the opening session of the Russia – ASEAN Business Forum in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on the morning of June 17 (local time).
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visits Tatarstan socio-economic potential exhibition
As part of his trip to Russia to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN–Russia relations, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung visited the Tatarstan socio-economic potential exhibition in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russia, on the morning of June 17 (local time).
Hue royal architecture preserves unique heritage of poetry and prose
Poetry and literary inscriptions adorning the royal architecture of Hue comprise poems, prose works, parallel sentences and calligraphic panels in classical Chinese characters. Drawn from literary works created during the Nguyen Dynasty (1802–1945), they together form a unique “Museum of Poetry”.
PM arrives in Kazan for ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, leading a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, arrived in Kazan, the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation, on the afternoon of June 16, 2026 (local time) to attend the ASEAN - Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN - Russia relations and engage in bilateral activities from June 16 to 18 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
PM Le Minh Hung departs for ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan
At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung led a high-level Vietnamese delegation departing Hanoi on the morning of June 16 for Kazan in the Russian Federation to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations and engage in bilateral activities from June 16 to 18.
Ho Chi Minh Square in Moscow: a symbol of Vietnam-Russia friendship
Ho Chi Minh Square is one of the largest and most remarkable monuments dedicated to President Ho Chi Minh in Russia, standing as a lasting symbol of friendship between Vietnam and Russia.
Ninh Binh preserves and revitalises Xam singing
While many traditional art forms are at risk of fading away, Xam, a traditional form of blind buskers’ singing in Yen Tu commune, Ninh Binh province, continues to thrive thanks to the dedication, passion and commitment of those devoted to preserving this unique cultural heritage.
Mekong Delta residents transform bulrush grass into handicrafts
Making use of the abundant bulrush grass that grows along the Vietnam-Cambodia border in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, local residents have developed a wide range of handicrafts, including handbags, baskets, wallets, household and decorative items. The craft has created jobs, boosted incomes, and contributed to improving local livelihoods and living standards.
Pagoda features Japanese architecture in Vietnam's Central Highlands
With its distinctive Japanese-inspired architecture, Minh Thanh Pagoda in Hoi Phu ward (former Pleiku city) is a must-visit destination for travellers exploring Gia Lai province in Vietnam's Central Highlands.
Int'l visitors enjoy planting trees while exploring Dong Van Karst Plateau
Since late April 2026, nearly 5,000 trees have been planted by domestic and international visitors along tourist routes across the Dong Van Karst Plateau, Vietnam’s first UNESCO Global Geopark, in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang.
Savouring Hue through lotus tea
Making lotus tea requires great care and precision. Before dawn, artisans select lotus flowers that meet strict standards, carefully place tea leaves inside the white blossoms, and leave them there throughout the day so the tea can absorb the lotus fragrance.
Lak Lake shines as Central Highlands' largest freshwater lake
Lak Lake in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak features numerous epics of the indigenous M’Nong people, including a tale of orphan Lak Lieng and a sacred giant eel, believed to bring water and sustain life in the village.
PM Le Minh Hung and regional counterparts attend ASEAN Future Forum launch
The third ASEAN Future Forum opened in Hanoi on the morning of June 9, bringing together senior leaders from across the region to discuss ASEAN’s future development and cooperation. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the opening session alongside Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão.
Phong Nha-Ke Bang recognised by UNESCO as World Biosphere Reserve
UNESCO has officially designated Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Tri province as a World Biosphere Reserve, its third international recognition from the organisation. The designation was announced at the 38th session of the MAB International Coordinating Council (MAB-ICC) recently held in Hernandarias, Paraguay, following the park’s inscriptions as a World Natural Heritage Site in 2003 and 2015.
Life cycle of rice grain in Mekong Delta
Season after season, farmers across the Mekong Delta, Vietnam’s largest rice-producing region, cultivate rice from sowing to harvest, sustaining a centuries-old agricultural tradition that blankets the landscape in vast expanses of lush green and golden fields.
Welcome ceremony for Lao Prime Minister on his official visit to Vietnam
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presided over the welcoming ceremony for Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on the occasion of his official visit to Vietnam and participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum from June 7-9.
Quang Ngai steps up efforts to protect seaweed ecosystems
Sargassum ecosystems (a genus of large golden-brown seaweed) in Van Tuong and Dong Son communes, the central coastal province of Quang Ngai are facing growing threats from uncontrolled harvesting, jeopardising biodiversity and the sustainability of local marine resources.
Stunning rice terraces grace Vietnam's northwestern highlands
As the rice harvest season nears, Son La province’s terraced fields glow in hues of gold and green, offering a stunning panorama that highlights the beauty and tranquillity of Vietnam’s northwestern highlands.
Century-old ancestral lychee tree draws visitors in Bac Ninh
A more than century-old ancestral lychee tree in Thai Hoa village, Phuc Hoa commune, Bac Ninh province, has become a popular attraction.
West Lake lotus blossoms showcase pure beauty at heart of Hanoi
Lotus season in Hanoi, particularly in the ponds around West Lake, is in full bloom, captivating visitors with the elegant beauty of white and pink blossoms.