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PM Le Minh Hung departs for ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung led a high-level Vietnamese delegation departing Hanoi on the morning of June 16 for Kazan in the Russian Federation to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations and engage in bilateral activities from June 16 to 18.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi for Kazan, the Russian Federation, to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of ASEAN-Russia relations. (Photo: VNA)
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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi for Kazan, the Russian Federation, to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of ASEAN-Russia relations. (Photo: VNA)
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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi for Kazan, the Russian Federation, to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of ASEAN-Russia relations. (Photo: VNA)
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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi for Kazan, the Russian Federation, to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of ASEAN-Russia relations. (Photo: VNA)
#PM Le Minh Hung departs for ASEAN-Russia Summit in Kazan #PM Le Minh Hung #ASEAN-Russia Summit
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