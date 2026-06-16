PM Le Minh Hung departs for ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan

PM’s trip expected to further deepen Vietnam-Russia ties
On the sidelines of the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, PM Le Minh Hung is expected to meet President Putin and hold talks with the head of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.
At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung led a high-level Vietnamese delegation departing Hanoi on the morning of June 16 for Kazan in the Russian Federation to attend the ASEAN-Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-Russia relations and engage in bilateral activities from June 16 to 18.
While many traditional art forms are at risk of fading away, Xam, a traditional form of blind buskers’ singing in Yen Tu commune, Ninh Binh province, continues to thrive thanks to the dedication, passion and commitment of those devoted to preserving this unique cultural heritage.
Making use of the abundant bulrush grass that grows along the Vietnam-Cambodia border in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, local residents have developed a wide range of handicrafts, including handbags, baskets, wallets, household and decorative items. The craft has created jobs, boosted incomes, and contributed to improving local livelihoods and living standards.
With its distinctive Japanese-inspired architecture, Minh Thanh Pagoda in Hoi Phu ward (former Pleiku city) is a must-visit destination for travellers exploring Gia Lai province in Vietnam's Central Highlands.
Since late April 2026, nearly 5,000 trees have been planted by domestic and international visitors along tourist routes across the Dong Van Karst Plateau, Vietnam’s first UNESCO Global Geopark, in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang.
Making lotus tea requires great care and precision. Before dawn, artisans select lotus flowers that meet strict standards, carefully place tea leaves inside the white blossoms, and leave them there throughout the day so the tea can absorb the lotus fragrance.
Lak Lake in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak features numerous epics of the indigenous M’Nong people, including a tale of orphan Lak Lieng and a sacred giant eel, believed to bring water and sustain life in the village.
The third ASEAN Future Forum opened in Hanoi on the morning of June 9, bringing together senior leaders from across the region to discuss ASEAN’s future development and cooperation. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung attended the opening session alongside Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, and Prime Minister of Timor-Leste Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão.
UNESCO has officially designated Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Quang Tri province as a World Biosphere Reserve, its third international recognition from the organisation. The designation was announced at the 38th session of the MAB International Coordinating Council (MAB-ICC) recently held in Hernandarias, Paraguay, following the park’s inscriptions as a World Natural Heritage Site in 2003 and 2015.
Season after season, farmers across the Mekong Delta, Vietnam’s largest rice-producing region, cultivate rice from sowing to harvest, sustaining a centuries-old agricultural tradition that blankets the landscape in vast expanses of lush green and golden fields.
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung presided over the welcoming ceremony for Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone on the occasion of his official visit to Vietnam and participation in the third ASEAN Future Forum from June 7-9.
Sargassum ecosystems (a genus of large golden-brown seaweed) in Van Tuong and Dong Son communes, the central coastal province of Quang Ngai are facing growing threats from uncontrolled harvesting, jeopardising biodiversity and the sustainability of local marine resources.
As the rice harvest season nears, Son La province’s terraced fields glow in hues of gold and green, offering a stunning panorama that highlights the beauty and tranquillity of Vietnam’s northwestern highlands.
A more than century-old ancestral lychee tree in Thai Hoa village, Phuc Hoa commune, Bac Ninh province, has become a popular attraction.
Lotus season in Hanoi, particularly in the ponds around West Lake, is in full bloom, captivating visitors with the elegant beauty of white and pink blossoms.
Lang Sang is a Mong ethnic village located far from the downtown of Ta Xua commune and deep within the core zone of the Ta Xua nature reserve and special-use forest in the northwestern mountainous province of Son La. The village is known for its pristine tranquillity, majestic mountains, untouched forests and the simple way of life of local residents, who rely on upland farming throughout the year.
Held once every four years in Van village, Van Ha ward, Bac Ninh province, the Van village water ball wrestling festival (also known as the mud ball wrestling festival) takes place over three days, from the 12th to the 14th day of the fourth lunar month. It remains a vivid expression of Vietnam’s rich folk heritage.
Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos hosted a ceremonial welcome for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, his spouse and the high-level Vietnamese delegation on their State visit to the Republic of the Philippines at Malacañang Palace in Manila on the morning of June 1.
Visitors can explore the peaceful rhythm of life in Cam Thanh coconut village while drifting along on small basket boats rowed by local residents.
An Giang has long been known for its traditional craft villages, which preserve the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam’s southwestern region. Amid rapid modernisation, safeguarding and promoting the values of these craft villages has become an important task in preserving the unique cultural identity of the Bay Nui (Seven Mountains) area, while also creating momentum for sustainable tourism and local economic development.
The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival 2026 (DIFF 2026) officially opened on the banks of the Han River in Da Nang on the evening of May 30. The opening night featured a competition between the Da Nang team of Vietnam and the Chinese team, centred on the theme of "Nature".