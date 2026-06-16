PM’s trip expected to further deepen Vietnam-Russia ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s trip to Russia from June 16–18 to attend the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking the 35th anniversary of dialogue relations, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reflects Vietnam’s special regard for its longstanding friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.



The trip includes bilateral activities in Kazan and is expected to contribute to further deepening and enhancing the effectiveness of Vietnam–Russia relations.



A time-tested friendship



Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, now Russia, established diplomatic relations on January 30, 1950. Over the past 75 years, the two countries have built a relationship founded on enduring friendship, mutual trust and extensive cooperation.



Vietnam has consistently valued the support and assistance provided by the former Soviet Union and Russia today during its struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as throughout its development process.



The two countries signed the Treaty on Basic Principles of Friendly Relations on June 16, 1994, laying the legal foundation for bilateral ties in a new era. Relations were elevated to a Strategic Partnership in 2001 and a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2012. In 2021, the two sides adopted a Joint Vision Statement on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership through 2030.



Political trust remains a defining feature of bilateral relations, supported by frequent high-level exchanges. A major milestone came in May 2025 when Party General Secretary To Lam paid an official visit to Russia and attended celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. During the visit, the two sides issued a joint statement outlining key directions for the comprehensive strategic partnership in a new phase of cooperation.



Following the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Russian President Vladimir Putin became the first foreign leader to hold a phone conversation with Party General Secretary To Lam in January 2026, congratulating him on his re-election as the CPV leader and the success of the congress.



Political engagement has remained active throughout 2026. According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, Vietnam has already sent one prime ministerial-level delegation and two deputy prime minister-level delegations to Russia this year, reflecting the high level of political trust between the two countries.



Economic, trade and investment cooperation has continued to expand steadily. Bilateral trade reached nearly 4.77 billion USD in 2025, while trade turnover in the first four months of 2026 rose 9.22% year-on-year to 1.72 billion USD.



Russia currently has 199 investment projects in Vietnam with total registered capital of 990 million USD, ranking 26th among 147 countries and territories investing in the country. Vietnam, meanwhile, has 16 investment projects in Russia worth a combined 1.6 billion USD.



Energy remains a key pillar of bilateral cooperation. The two countries recently signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant, opening a new chapter in energy, science and technology cooperation and supporting the development of Vietnam’s future nuclear industry.



Cooperation has also expanded across defence and security, oil and gas, science and technology, education and training, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges. Scientific and educational cooperation has been elevated to a strategic level through projects such as the Nuclear Science and Technology Research Centre and activities under the 2026 Cross-Year of Science and Education Cooperation.



Party General Secretary To Lam (R) receives Sergei Kudryashov, General Director of the Russian oil and gas company Zarubezhneft in Moscow on the morning of May 11, 2025 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam and Russia also maintain close coordination at multilateral forums and international organisations, including the United Nations, APEC, ASEM, the ASEAN Regional Forum and CICA.



Deepening comprehensive cooperation



On the sidelines of the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan, PM Hung is expected to meet President Putin and hold talks with the head of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.



According to Deputy Foreign Minister Dang Hoang Giang, the meetings will provide an opportunity to convey the new Government’s commitment to strengthening ties with Russia and discuss major directions and practical measures to implement high-level agreements reached by the two countries.



Discussions are expected to build on the outcomes of Party General Secretary To Lam’s visit to Russia in May 2025 and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s visit in March 2026.



Giang said PM Hung's trip reflects Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as the diversification and multilateralisation of international relations in line with the resolutions of the 14th National Party Congress.



It also sends a clear message about Vietnam’s commitment to strengthening both ASEAN–Russia relations and its longstanding friendship and strategic trust with Russia.



Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi said the visit will allow leaders of the two countries to review progress, identify priorities and agree on measures to further advance the comprehensive strategic partnership.



High-level meetings are expected to establish working relationships between leaders in their new capacities, reinforce political trust and accelerate implementation of key cooperation projects, particularly in energy. Priority areas include the Ninh Thuan 1 Nuclear Power Plant project and long-term oil and gas cooperation.



The ambassador noted that the visit represents an important step in consolidating the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Russia and creating favourable conditions for both countries to realise their long-term development aspirations.



The trip is expected to provide fresh momentum for cooperation and further strengthen one of Vietnam’s most enduring strategic partnerships./.