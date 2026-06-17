Business

Vinachem makes Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the first time

According to Fortune’s latest list, Vinachem ranked 148th among Southeast Asia’s top 500 companies in 2026. The ranking is compiled using key financial indicators including revenue, profit and total assets, and covers enterprises from seven regional economies, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Cambodia.

According to Fortune’s latest list, Vinachem ranks 148th among Southeast Asia’s top 500 companies in 2026. (Photo: vinachem.com.vn)
According to Fortune’s latest list, Vinachem ranks 148th among Southeast Asia’s top 500 companies in 2026. (Photo: vinachem.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam National Chemical Group (Vinachem) has, for the first time, been recognised by Fortune in its Southeast Asia 500 ranking this year, marking a significant milestone in the company’s development and reinforcing the position of one of Vietnam’s leading industrial groups within the regional economy.

According to Fortune’s latest list, Vinachem ranked 148th among Southeast Asia’s top 500 companies in 2026. The ranking is compiled using key financial indicators including revenue, profit and total assets, and covers enterprises from seven regional economies, namely Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines and Cambodia.

This marks the third year that Fortune has published the Southeast Asia 500 list to recognise companies demonstrating scale, operational efficiency and meaningful contributions to regional economic development.

According to Fortune’s assessment, Vinachem recorded revenue of 2.4 billion USD and profit of 146 million USD in 2025. The performance reflects a stable financial foundation, resilience amid market fluctuations, and the effectiveness of restructuring and productivity improvements across the group.

Vinachem General Director Nguyen Huu Tu said the achievement was the result of determined implementation in line with Resolution No. 79-NQ/TW dated January 6, 2026, issued by the Politburo on the development of the state-owned economic sector. The resolution sets a target of having 50 state-owned enterprises among Southeast Asia’s top 500 companies by 2030.

Looking ahead, Vinachem has identified innovation, digital transformation, green transition and sustainable development as its principal growth drivers. The group plans to prioritise high-value and technology-intensive sectors, including chemicals for the electronics and semiconductor industries, rare-earth extraction, pharmaceuticals and advanced materials.

The company also intends to expand investment in research and development (R&D) centres and develop modern, circular and sustainable industrial parks, with the aim of strengthening the competitiveness of Vietnam’s chemical industry in regional and global value chains./.

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